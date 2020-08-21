Thermaltake Introduces Pacific PR32-D5 Plus and Pacific MX1 Plus

Thermaltake introduces Pacific PR32-D5 Plus reservoir & pump combo unit and the Pacific MX1 Plus CPU water block. The Thermaltake Pacific PR32-D5 Plus Reservoir & Pump Combo features stunning RGB lighting that ensures the best visual effects for PC builds with custom liquid cooling on tempered glass cases. A bracket is included with the Pacific PR32-D5 Plus for easy mounting including 120mm fan mounting slots. On the other hand, the Pacific MX1 Plus CPU Water Block features a mirror finished top cover with 12 RGB LEDs that complements RGB-lit builds. It has a copper base with a mirror finished anti-corrosive nickel plating that provides excellent heat transfer. Both the Pacific PR32-D5 Plus and Pacific MX1 Plus supports the TT RGB PLUS Software for tuning, monitoring, and RGB customization.
Thermaltake Pacific MX1 Plus
Temperature Sensor Built-in
The Pacific MX1 Plus transmits signal from the built-in temperature sensor to the TT RGB Plus software to monitor the coolants temperature.
Optimal Heat Dissipation with 0.15mm Micro-fin Structure
Thermaltakes Pacific MX1 Plus CPU Water Block has shrunk fin spacing to 0.15 mm, which is better than most designs, forcing the coolant to run through a larger surface area, creating the best heat dissipation result.
Thermaltake Pacific PR32-D5 Plus
360° Rotary Cap
The Pacific PR32-D5 Plus's 360-degree rotary cap allows users to adjust the positions of G 1/4 thread ports even after it has been mounted to the chassis, providing more flexibility while water-cooling builds.
Multiple Installation Options
Besides the standard reservoir and pump stand, the package also includes a bracket that allows users to install the Pacific PR32-D5 Plus on a fan, allowing users to enjoy water cooling even with small spacing.
Availability, Warranty, and Pricing
The Thermaltake Pacific PR32-D5 Plus Reservoir & Pump Combo and Pacific MX1 Plus CPU Water Block will be available for purchase in Q4 2020. The Pacific PR32-D5 Plus has an MSRP of 204,61 (including VAT), the Pacific MX1 Plus CPU Water Block has an MSRP of 126,63 (including VAT).