Thermaltake Introduces Pacific PR32-D5 Plus and Pacific MX1 Plus

Thermaltake Pacific MX1 Plus

Thermaltake Pacific PR32-D5 Plus

The Pacific MX1 Plus transmits signal from the built-in temperature sensor to the TT RGB Plus software to monitor the coolant’s temperature.Thermaltake’s Pacific MX1 Plus CPU Water Block has shrunk fin spacing to 0.15 mm, which is better than most designs, forcing the coolant to run through a larger surface area, creating the best heat dissipation result.The Pacific PR32-D5 Plus's 360-degree rotary cap allows users to adjust the positions of G 1/4 thread ports even after it has been mounted to the chassis, providing more flexibility while water-cooling builds.Besides the standard reservoir and pump stand, the package also includes a bracket that allows users to install the Pacific PR32-D5 Plus on a fan, allowing users to enjoy water cooling even with small spacing.The Thermaltake Pacific PR32-D5 Plus Reservoir & Pump Combo and Pacific MX1 Plus CPU Water Block will be available for purchase in Q4 2020. The Pacific PR32-D5 Plus has an MSRP of 204,61€ (including VAT), the Pacific MX1 Plus CPU Water Block has an MSRP of 126,63€ (including VAT).