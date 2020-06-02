Thermaltake Introduces Smart BM2 Series Bronze Power Supplies

Thermaltake proudly introduces the Smart BM2 750W/650W/550W/450W Bronze Power Supply Units. This series of PSU is budget-friendly and has a semi-modular flat cable design which provides effortless cable routing. The Smart BM2 Series Bronze PSU is 150mm in width, 160mm in-depth, and 86mm in height, and they also adapt high quality Japanese main capacitors, which improves durability and offers high stability. It is equipped with a Silent 140mm Rifle Bearing Fan, which keeps the PSU cool while remaining quiet; also, it has a powerful single 12 voltage rail and DC to DC design for the best compatibility. Moreover, this series of PSU is compatible with the latest Intel ATX 12V 2.4 & SSI EPS 12V 2.92 standards. Let along with the industrial-grade protection design: OVP, OPP, OCP, OTP, and short protection, giving users a worry-free experience. If youre looking for a simple PSU with promising features, the new Smart BM2 80 PLUS Bronze Series Power Supply Units will be the one to get.
Thermaltake Smart BM2 Bronze Series FeaturesModular Low Profile Flat Black Cables
Modular low-profile cable design improves internal airflow and reduces clutter.
High-Quality Japanese Main Capacitors
It improves the durability and offers the highest stability and reliability.
Ultra-Quiet 140mm Rifle Bearing Fan
Thermaltake adopts a 140mm cooling fan with intelligent RPM control to this PSU that guarantees cool performance and silent operation.
DC to DC Design & High Amperage Single +12V Rail
Thermaltake designed these PSU with a powerful single +12V rail and DC to DC design for the best compatibility.
80 PLUS Certified
The 80 PLUS for PF1 ARGB Platinum Series delivers up to 92% efficiency under real-world load conditions to promise lowest power losses.
Pricing, Availability, and Warranty
Thermaltake Smart BM2 80 PLUS Bronze Series Power Supply Units will be available for purchase in July 2020 via Thermaltake's partner resellers worldwide. The Thermaltake Smart BM2 Series is covered with a five-year warranty by the Thermaltake worldwide customer service and technical support network.