Thermaltake Introduces Smart BM2 Series Bronze Power Supplies

Thermaltake Smart BM2 Bronze Series Features

Modular low-profile cable design improves internal airflow and reduces clutter.It improves the durability and offers the highest stability and reliability.Thermaltake adopts a 140mm cooling fan with intelligent RPM control to this PSU that guarantees cool performance and silent operation.Thermaltake designed these PSU with a powerful single +12V rail and DC to DC design for the best compatibility.The 80 PLUS for PF1 ARGB Platinum Series delivers up to 92% efficiency under real-world load conditions to promise lowest power losses. Thermaltake Smart BM2 80 PLUS Bronze Series Power Supply Units will be available for purchase in July 2020 via Thermaltake's partner resellers worldwide. The Thermaltake Smart BM2 Series is covered with a five-year warranty by the Thermaltake worldwide customer service and technical support network.