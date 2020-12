Thermaltake Introduces TOUGH FAN 12 Turbo Fan Rated Up To 2500 RPM

Thermaltake TOUGH FAN Series Comparison

The Thermaltake TOUGH FAN Series uses high tensile strength with low thermal expansion material that minimizes fan blade vibration at full speed. It features a steel-reinforced motor hub for enhanced durability and stability. The TOUGH FAN 12 Turbo sports the second-generation hydraulic bearing design with a new shaft design that preserves the lubricant while reducing the noise during operation. It also features an in-mould injection anti-vibration mounting system.Speed: 500~2500 RPMAirflow: 72.69 CFMAir Pressure: 3.78 mm-H2OSpeed: 500~2000 RPMAirflow: 119.1 CFMAir Pressure: 3.54 mm-H2OSpeed: 500~2000 RPMAirflow: 58.35 CFMAir Pressure: 2.41 mm-H2OThe new Thermaltake TOUGH FAN 12 Turbo is available in single-pack for US$24.99. Now available at the TT Premium Store