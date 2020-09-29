Thermaltake Introduces TOUGH FAN 12 Turbo Fan Rated Up To 2500 RPM

Thermaltake Technology expands its TOUGH FAN Series with the new TOUGH FAN 12 Turbo high-static pressure radiator fan with a maximum operating speed of up to 2500 RPM. Designed for high-end liquid cooling systems, the Thermaltake TOUGH FAN 12 Turbo PWM fan delivers the ultimate cooling performance.
The Thermaltake TOUGH FAN Series uses high tensile strength with low thermal expansion material that minimizes fan blade vibration at full speed. It features a steel-reinforced motor hub for enhanced durability and stability. The TOUGH FAN 12 Turbo sports the second-generation hydraulic bearing design with a new shaft design that preserves the lubricant while reducing the noise during operation. It also features an in-mould injection anti-vibration mounting system.
Thermaltake TOUGH FAN Series ComparisonTOUGHFAN 12 Turbo
Speed: 500~2500 RPM
Airflow: 72.69 CFM
Air Pressure: 3.78 mm-H2O
TOUGHFAN 14
Speed: 500~2000 RPM
Airflow: 119.1 CFM
Air Pressure: 3.54 mm-H2O
TOUGHFAN 12
Speed: 500~2000 RPM
Airflow: 58.35 CFM
Air Pressure: 2.41 mm-H2O
Pricing and Availability
The new Thermaltake TOUGH FAN 12 Turbo is available in single-pack for US$24.99. Now available at the TT Premium Store.