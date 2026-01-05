Thermaltake Introduces TR200 Series Compact Chassis with LCD Customization Option

Thermaltake Technology has unveiled the TR200 Series, a compact Micro-ATX chassis lineup that combines high-end hardware support, strong cooling capabilities, and modern design in a minimalist form factor. The series includes the TR200 and TR200 WS Micro Chassis, both offered in Black and Snow variants, sharing identical internal layouts while differing in front panel styling.
The TR200 features a clean mesh front for a modern look, while the TR200 WS adds vertical real wood accents for a warmer aesthetic. Despite their compact size, both models support large GPUs, extensive cooling configurations, and optional visual upgrades such as a 6.0-inch LCD display, making the TR200 Series a versatile solution for performance-focused and visually customised builds.
Thermaltake TR200 Series Key Features
Minimalist Micro Form Factor Design
A Micro-ATX chassis designed for desk-display systems, utilising a perforated mesh front panel and refined panel structure to support effective airflow and a balanced appearance.
Micro-ATX Compatibility with High-End Hardware Support
Supports Micro-ATX motherboards and graphics cards up to 365 mm in length, ensuring compatibility with high-end GPUs.
Advanced Cooling Capacity
Supports up to seven 120 mm fans and a 360 mm radiator, delivering cooling performance typically found in larger mid-tower systems.
Multi-Purpose 5.25 Drive Bay
Includes a versatile 5.25 drive bay for additional accessories such as optical drives, fan controllers, or custom front-panel modules.
Optional 6.0 LCD Screen with TT RGB PLUS 3.0 & AI Forge
Upgrade the chassis with an optional 1480 × 720 resolution LCD display for real-time system monitoring, custom images, and animated GIF playback. With AI Forge integration, users can instantly generate unique backgrounds from text prompts, enabling deeper personalisation of their system display.
Distinctive Front Panel Designs
Choose between the TR200 with a clean mesh design or the TR200 WS featuring vertical real wood accents that add warmth and premium visual character while maintaining airflow performance.
For more information on the TR200 Series, please visit the Thermaltake website.