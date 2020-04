Thermaltake Introduces V250 TG ARGB Chassis

RGB Sync Support

Tempered Glass Panel

Magnetic Dust Filters

High-End Expansion Possibilities

The Thermaltake V250 TG ARGB’s ARGB fans are designed to synchronize with most motherboard RGB sync technologies including ASUS Aura Sync, MSI Mystic Light Sync , GIGABYTE RGB FUSION, ASRock Polychrome RGB Sync, and others.V250 TG ARGB has a 4mm-thick tempered glass panel on the left side that offers good visual access to the interior.The top panel has a magnetic fan filter, a simple and effective solution that keeps dust away from the interior and offers easy cleaning and maintenance.The V250 TG ARGB chassis offers superb high-end component support. The chassis supports CPU coolers of up to 160mm in height, graphics cards of up to 320mm in length. The chassis also supports water cooling solutions, supporting up to 240mm radiators on the top and up to 360mm radiators at the front.Learn more about the Thermaltake V250 TG ARGB Chassis at Thermaltake.com