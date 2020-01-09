Thermaltake Introduces V250 TG ARGB Chassis

Thermaltake introduces the V250 TG ARGB chassis a budget-friendly chassis packed with essential features enthusiasts and gamers desire in a gaming chassis. The Thermaltake V250 TG ARGB sports 4mm-thick tempered glass side panel along with addressable RGB lighting on its three pre-installed ARGB 120mm cooling fans. The chassis supports up to six 120mm cooling fans offering sufficient cooling for high-performance gaming PC configurations. The case also features a PSU shroud that helps in creating neat cable management. The V250 TG ARGB has magnetic fan filters to keep the interior clean and also makes cleaning and maintenance easy.
RGB Sync SupportThe Thermaltake V250 TG ARGBs ARGB fans are designed to synchronize with most motherboard RGB sync technologies including ASUS Aura Sync, MSI Mystic Light Sync, GIGABYTE RGB FUSION, ASRock Polychrome RGB Sync, and others.
Tempered Glass PanelV250 TG ARGB has a 4mm-thick tempered glass panel on the left side that offers good visual access to the interior.
Magnetic Dust FiltersThe top panel has a magnetic fan filter, a simple and effective solution that keeps dust away from the interior and offers easy cleaning and maintenance.
High-End Expansion PossibilitiesThe V250 TG ARGB chassis offers superb high-end component support. The chassis supports CPU coolers of up to 160mm in height, graphics cards of up to 320mm in length. The chassis also supports water cooling solutions, supporting up to 240mm radiators on the top and up to 360mm radiators at the front.
