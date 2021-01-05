Thermaltake Introduces W1 WIRELESS Gaming Keyboard with Cherry MX Switches

Thermaltake today announced the W1 WIRELESS Mechanical Gaming Keyboard. The Thermaltake W1 WIRELESS features dual wireless connectivity, supporting both 2.4GHz and Bluetooth as well as wired USB connection modes. It comes equipped with CHERRY MX mechanical switch options, CHERRY MX Blue and CHERRY MX Red, and ultra-durable PBT keycaps for the best typing and gaming experience. It comes with a mute button and volume rocker on the top-right corner. The W1 WIRELESS is powered by two AA batteries
W1 WIRELESS FeaturesThree-way Connection Modes
The W1 WIRELESS supports ultra-fast 1ms 2.4GHz technology, with a wireless range of approximately 10 meters, and a battery lasting up to 1.5 months. It also supports Bluetooth 4.2 with battery life lasting up to 2.5 months, or plug in for wired USB Type-C connection mode.
Supports Multiple Bluetooth Devices
Connect up to three Bluetooth compatible devices such as laptops, tablets, or mobile phones, toggle among them by pressing Fn and numbers 1 to 3 accordingly.
CHERRY MX Mechanical Switches
The W1 WIRELESS comes equipped with CHERRY MX Blue and Red mechanical switches, both switches are rated at 50-million keystrokes for maximum durability.
PBT Keycaps
PBT designed keycaps are known for their rigidity and texture, and is more resilient against solvents, making them easy to maintain and withstand repeated use.
Ergonomic Wrist Rest
Features an integrated wrist rest fulfilling basic ergonomics. Type and game with utmost comfort.
Pricing, Warranty, and Availability
The Thermaltake W1 WIRELESS mechanical gaming keyboard is backed with a two-year warranty, now available for pre-order at the TT Premium Store and partner resellers at US$109.99 MSRP for both the CHERRY MX Red and Blue options.
Thermaltake W1 WIRELESS Gaming Keyboard Cherry MX Blue
Thermaltake W1 WIRELESS Gaming Keyboard Cherry MX Red