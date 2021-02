Thermaltake Introduces W1 WIRELESS Gaming Keyboard with Cherry MX Switches

W1 WIRELESS Features

The W1 WIRELESS supports ultra-fast 1ms 2.4GHz technology, with a wireless range of approximately 10 meters, and a battery lasting up to 1.5 months. It also supports Bluetooth 4.2 with battery life lasting up to 2.5 months, or plug in for wired USB Type-C connection mode.Connect up to three Bluetooth compatible devices such as laptops, tablets, or mobile phones, toggle among them by pressing Fn and numbers 1 to 3 accordingly.The W1 WIRELESS comes equipped with CHERRY MX Blue and Red mechanical switches, both switches are rated at 50-million keystrokes for maximum durability.PBT designed keycaps are known for their rigidity and texture, and is more resilient against solvents, making them easy to maintain and withstand repeated use.Features an integrated wrist rest fulfilling basic ergonomics. Type and game with utmost comfort.The Thermaltake W1 WIRELESS mechanical gaming keyboard is backed with a two-year warranty, now available for pre-order at the TT Premium Store and partner resellers at US$109.99 MSRP for both the CHERRY MX Red and Blue options.