Thermaltake Intros M900 XXL RGB Mouse Pad

Thermaltake introduces the M900 XXL RGB mouse pad, a full desk surface mouse pad measuring 1600mm in length and 800mm in width and packs RGB lighting on its trim. The Thermaltake M900 XXL RGB is 4mm thick and offers superb comfort and space for unrestricted movement within the mouse pad. The M900 XXL is designed to give a soft and comfortable surface for the mouse and keyboard. The mouse pads surface uses a weave design that provides a smooth but semi-coarse texture for low friction, highly consistency accuracy, and responsive tracking thats perfect for both laser and optical mouse sensors. The mouse pads RGB lighting is fully compatible with the Thermaltake iTAKE and TT RGB Plus software for synchronization and customization.
Features of the M900 XXL RGB Mouse PadFull-Size Surface
The M900 XXL RGB Mouse Pads full surface size (1600mm x 800mm x 4 mm) provides limitless space and unrestricted movement for your keyboard and mouse for free-flowing gameplay.
Striking Visuals
Users may choose among seven different lighting effect settings coupled with brightness and lighting speed adjustments to display stunning 16.8 million RGB colour illumination, providing the brightest visibility and eye-catching style for your gaming sessions.
Total Control With Superior Responsiveness and Accuracy
Optimized with a smooth semi-coarse textured weave design, the M900 XXL RGB delivers superior gaming performance for both laser and optical mouse types; and provides low friction, high consistent accuracy, and responsive tracking, whatever the game.
Maximized Comfort
Smooth surface design with 4mm thickness ensures maximum comfort during extended periods of play and is compatible with the majority of surfaces, smoothing out those little inconvenient uneven surfaces that you may encounter.
Built to Last
High-quality, robust sewing edge design prevents peeling or warping of the mouse pad. Made with a non-slip rubber base, play with confidence, and never have to worry about mousepad lift-off or slipping!
Pricing and Availability
The Thermaltake M900 XXL RGB Mouse Pad is now available at the TT Premium Store for US$99.99 MSRP.
Source: Thermaltake