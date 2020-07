Thermaltake Intros M900 XXL RGB Mouse Pad

Features of the M900 XXL RGB Mouse Pad

The M900 XXL RGB Mouse Padís full surface size (1600mm x 800mm x 4 mm) provides limitless space and unrestricted movement for your keyboard and mouse for free-flowing gameplay.Users may choose among seven different lighting effect settings coupled with brightness and lighting speed adjustments to display stunning 16.8 million RGB colour illumination, providing the brightest visibility and eye-catching style for your gaming sessions.Optimized with a smooth semi-coarse textured weave design, the M900 XXL RGB delivers superior gaming performance for both laser and optical mouse types; and provides low friction, high consistent accuracy, and responsive tracking, whatever the game.Smooth surface design with 4mm thickness ensures maximum comfort during extended periods of play and is compatible with the majority of surfaces, smoothing out those little inconvenient uneven surfaces that you may encounter.High-quality, robust sewing edge design prevents peeling or warping of the mouse pad. Made with a non-slip rubber base, play with confidence, and never have to worry about mousepad lift-off or slipping!The Thermaltake M900 XXL RGB Mouse Pad is now available at the TT Premium Store for US$99.99 MSRP.