Thermaltake Intros S100 TG Micro ATX Chassis

Thermaltake introduces the new S100 TG micro ATX chassis, available in black and white colours. The Thermaltake S100 TG is a compact chassis that supports mini-ITX and micro-ATX motherboards and comes with a magnetic hinged door sporting a 4mm-thick tempered glass side panel. The S100 TG comes with a preinstalled 120mm standard rear fan. The chassis packs magnetic fan filters on the top and bottom to keep the interior clean and dust-free. The S100 TG supports up to a massive 200mm cooling fan on the top aside from two 120mm/140mm cooling fans giving builders plenty of options for cooling and airflow management.
Key FeaturesMagnetic Hinged Door with Tempered Glass Side Panel
The S100 TGs magnetic hinged door offers easy access to the interior while the 4mm tempered glass side panel gives the ultimate internal component visibility.
Excellent Liquid Cooling Support
The S100 TG supports liquid cooling systems with 280mm radiators and smaller, holding up to two 280mm radiators in the front and on the top panels. The front and top can support two 120mm/140mm fans with the top supporting a single 200mm fan as well.
Superb Hardware Support
Designed as a compact chassis for mini-ITX and micro-ATX motherboards, the S100 TG can house CPU coolers with a maximum height of 165mm and graphics cards with up to 330mm in length. The power supply base comes with a built-in shroud and supports ATX PSUs of up to 160mm in length. Hidden under the PSU shroud are two drive cages that support 3.5/2.5 drives plus two hidden 2.5 drive bays.
Pricing and Availability
The Thermaltake S100 TG Chassis is now available at partner resellers, Amazon in the United States and Scan Computers in the United Kingdom, with an MSRP of US$59.99/£44.99. Learn more about the Thermaltake S100 TG in the product links below:
Thermaltake S100 TG
Thermaltake S100 TG Snow Edition