Thermaltake Intros S100 TG Micro ATX Chassis

Key Features

The S100 TG’s magnetic hinged door offers easy access to the interior while the 4mm tempered glass side panel gives the ultimate internal component visibility.The S100 TG supports liquid cooling systems with 280mm radiators and smaller, holding up to two 280mm radiators in the front and on the top panels. The front and top can support two 120mm/140mm fans with the top supporting a single 200mm fan as well.Designed as a compact chassis for mini-ITX and micro-ATX motherboards, the S100 TG can house CPU coolers with a maximum height of 165mm and graphics cards with up to 330mm in length. The power supply base comes with a built-in shroud and supports ATX PSUs of up to 160mm in length. Hidden under the PSU shroud are two drive cages that support 3.5”/2.5” drives plus two hidden 2.5” drive bays.The Thermaltake S100 TG Chassis is now available at partner resellers, Amazon in the United States and Scan Computers in the United Kingdom, with an MSRP of US$59.99/£44.99. Learn more about the Thermaltake S100 TG in the product links below: