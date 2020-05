Thermaltake Intros TH120 ARGB and TH240 ARGB AIO Liquid Coolers

Smart Fan Controller

120mm RGB Radiator Fans

High-Performance Water Block

The TH120 ARGB and TH240 ARGB comes with a compact Smart Fan Controller to switch LED modes, LED colours, and LED speeds, an alternative for using older motherboards without RGB lighting support.To match the ARGB-lit water block, the TH120/TH240 ARGB coolers come with Thermaltake’s 120mm RGB radiator fans with high-static pressure design to deliver the best heat dissipation.The TH120 ARGB and TH240 ARGB coolers feature a high-performance copper base plate for accelerated heat conductivity accompanied by a compact and reliable pump.The Thermaltake TH120 ARGB is now available in the United States via Amazon for $69.99 MSRP. To learn more, visit the product page links below.