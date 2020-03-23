Thermaltake Intros TH120 ARGB and TH240 ARGB AIO Liquid Coolers

Thermaltake introduces the new and affordable TH120 ARGB and TH240 ARGB all-in-one liquid CPU coolers with stunning addressable RGB lighting designed to support RGB sync technologies. The coolers feature an ARGB-lit water block and a slim but efficient radiator. The coolers addressable RGB lighting is compatible with 5V RGB capable motherboard from ASUS, GIGABYTE, ASRock, MSI, and others. Users can also control the lighting effects of the coolers using Smart Fan Controllers. The Thermaltake TH120 ARGB and TH240 ARGB all cost-effective water-cooling solutions for RGB lighting enthusiasts. The TH120 ARGB and TH240 ARGB are maintenance-free liquid coolers offering reliable cooling without the hassle.
Smart Fan ControllerThe TH120 ARGB and TH240 ARGB comes with a compact Smart Fan Controller to switch LED modes, LED colours, and LED speeds, an alternative for using older motherboards without RGB lighting support.
120mm RGB Radiator FansTo match the ARGB-lit water block, the TH120/TH240 ARGB coolers come with Thermaltakes 120mm RGB radiator fans with high-static pressure design to deliver the best heat dissipation.
High-Performance Water BlockThe TH120 ARGB and TH240 ARGB coolers feature a high-performance copper base plate for accelerated heat conductivity accompanied by a compact and reliable pump.
Pricing and Availability
The Thermaltake TH120 ARGB is now available in the United States via Amazon for $69.99 MSRP. To learn more, visit the product page links below.
Thermaltake TH120 ARGB Sync
Thermaltake TH240 ARGB Sync