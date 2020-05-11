Thermaltake Intros ToughDesk 500L RGB Battlestation Gaming Desk

Key Features

The extended side table allows users to place a full tower chassis and display their PC components without interfering with the monitors and game space on the main desk.Press the electrical height adjustment buttons on the digital control box to adjust between 27.5/70cm to 43.3/110cm, in both sitting and/or standing positions.ToughDesk 500L RGB is able to memorize four height levels that users like, and with the memory buttons on the digital control box, users can adjust the desk height to their suitable position in no time.The full surface mouse pad design allows users to balance their speed and control while gaming. The large mouse pad that covers the main desk comes with 16.8M RGB colour illumination and seven dynamic lighting effects; brightness, speed, and direction of the lighting effects are customizable via the iTAKE engine software. The side table will be covered in a non-RGB mouse pad with the same touch that allows users to highlight their chassis in all sizes.The sturdy desk provides unrivalled stability that certifies the desk to achieve a maximum load of 330 pounds (150kg), which allows users to set up their battle stations however they want.Long length cable storage area allows users to sort out the cables easily and conveniently while keeping the workspace clutter-free.The ToughDesk 500L RGB Battlestation Gaming Desk will be available for purchase in September 2020. Thermaltake did not reveal pricing as of this writing.