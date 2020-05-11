Thermaltake Intros ToughDesk 500L RGB Battlestation Gaming Desk

Thermaltake introduces the ToughDesk 500L RGB Battlestation Gaming Desk at the recently concluded 2020 Thermaltake EXPO June. The Thermaltake ToughDesk 500L RGB is an L-shaped table with three stands, a main desk along with a side table attached to it. This gaming desk has several unique features and functions including height adjustment, full surface mouse mat with RGB lighting, and plenty of space for cable management space that will help you create the ultimate gaming battlestation supporting up to 150 kilograms of gaming gear including multi-monitor setups.
The Thermaltake ToughDesk 500L RGB Battlestation Gaming Desk has main desk measuring 62.99 (160cm) in length and 31.49 (80cm) in width, and a side table measuring 31.49 (80cm) in length and 23.62 in width (60cm) covered by one full surface RGB mouse pad and one non-RGB mouse pad for the side table. The RGB lighting is fully customizable via the Thermaltake iTAKE engine software. The mouse pads lighting effects can be synced with TT RGB PLUS compatible Thermaltake. The mouse pad also works with Razer Chroma, enabling gaming and RGB lighting effect synchronizations. Thermaltake covers the ToughDesk 500L RGB with a 2-year warranty.
Key FeaturesExtended Gaming Surface
The extended side table allows users to place a full tower chassis and display their PC components without interfering with the monitors and game space on the main desk.
Electrical Height Adjustment
Press the electrical height adjustment buttons on the digital control box to adjust between 27.5/70cm to 43.3/110cm, in both sitting and/or standing positions.
Height Memory Function
ToughDesk 500L RGB is able to memorize four height levels that users like, and with the memory buttons on the digital control box, users can adjust the desk height to their suitable position in no time.
Full Surface RGB Mouse Pad Design
The full surface mouse pad design allows users to balance their speed and control while gaming. The large mouse pad that covers the main desk comes with 16.8M RGB colour illumination and seven dynamic lighting effects; brightness, speed, and direction of the lighting effects are customizable via the iTAKE engine software. The side table will be covered in a non-RGB mouse pad with the same touch that allows users to highlight their chassis in all sizes.
High Load Capacity
The sturdy desk provides unrivalled stability that certifies the desk to achieve a maximum load of 330 pounds (150kg), which allows users to set up their battle stations however they want.
Cable Management
Long length cable storage area allows users to sort out the cables easily and conveniently while keeping the workspace clutter-free.
Pricing and Availability
The ToughDesk 500L RGB Battlestation Gaming Desk will be available for purchase in September 2020. Thermaltake did not reveal pricing as of this writing.
Source: Thermaltake