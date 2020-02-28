Thermaltake Intros TOUGHRAM Z-ONE DDR4 Memory Series
Thermaltake Technology introduces the TOUGHRAM Z-ONE DDR4 Memory Series thats devoid of RGB lighting. Thermaltake first released the TOUGHRAM Z-ONE RGB Gaming Memory back in December 2019 which supports RGB sync technologies via the motherboard including Razer Chroma. For builders that prefer no fancy RGB lighting the TOUGHRAM Z-ONE DDR4 Memory Series with an exquisite brushed aluminium heatsink design would be perfect. The TOUGHRAM Z-ONE DDR4 Memory Series is offered in 16GB Kits (2x 8GB modules), available in 3200MHz and 3600MHz rated speeds.
High-Quality Memory Chips
The TOUGHRAM Z-ONE DDR4 Memory Series uses memory chips that were thoroughly-screened to provide optimal frequency and response time performance.
Aluminium Heat Spreader
Thermaltake used brushed aluminium heat spreaders to deliver good heat dissipation as well as impressive aesthetics.
TOUGHRAM Software
The TOUGHRAM Series comes with the Thermaltake exclusive TOUGHRAM software that allows users to monitor real-time temperature, frequency, and performance.
The Thermaltake TOUGHRAM Z-ONE DDR4 Memory Series is compatible with Intel and AMD platforms and is Intel XMP 2.0 ready. Thermaltake offers a limited lifetime warranty for the TOUGHRAM Z-ONE memory. Learn more about the TOUGHRAM Z-ONE at Thermaltake.com
