Thermaltake Intros TOUGHRAM Z-ONE DDR4 Memory Series

The TOUGHRAM Z-ONE DDR4 Memory Series uses memory chips that were thoroughly-screened to provide optimal frequency and response time performance.Thermaltake used brushed aluminium heat spreaders to deliver good heat dissipation as well as impressive aesthetics.The TOUGHRAM Series comes with the Thermaltake exclusive TOUGHRAM software that allows users to monitor real-time temperature, frequency, and performance.The Thermaltake TOUGHRAM Z-ONE DDR4 Memory Series is compatible with Intel and AMD platforms and is Intel XMP 2.0 ready. Thermaltake offers a limited lifetime warranty for the TOUGHRAM Z-ONE memory. Learn more about the TOUGHRAM Z-ONE at Thermaltake.com