Thermaltake Intros VIEW 300 MX and CORE P3 TG PRO Cases at Thermaltake Expo

Thermaltake VIEW 300MX

Thermaltake CORE P3 TG PRO

The Thermaltake VIEW 300MX is a mid-tower chassis with two 200mm ARGB fans pre-installed at the front. Thermaltake includes two front panels for this chassis – a tempered glass front panel and a mesh front panel. The inclusion of the two front panels provides builders the option for maximum cooling with the mesh front panel or the flush finish of tempered glass. The mesh panel option features the “TT” mesh design that was first seen in the Divider Series cases introduced in the 2021 Thermaltake Expo The Thermaltake CORE P3 TG PRO is a modernized and improved version of the original CORE P3 open-frame chassis. The CORE P3 TG PRO features a redesigned case feet that provides better stability for the chassis. It now comes with a modernized front I/O that includes two USB 3.0 ports and a USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C port.The Thermaltake VIEW 300MX and Thermaltake CORE P3 TG PRO cases shown during the expo are still subject to changes and are yet to be released.Day 2 of the 2022 Thermaltake Expo July will be tomorrow wherein Thermaltake will be showcasing other new products in other segments including DDR5 memory, new gaming peripherals, and a gaming desk. To learn more, visit the 2022 Thermaltake Expo July microsite at https://expo.thermaltake.com/2022july/