Thermaltake Intros VIEW 300 MX and CORE P3 TG PRO Cases at Thermaltake Expo

The 2022 Thermaltake Expo July kicks off today with a keynote opening from the companys CEO. Products showcased on the first day include Thermaltakes newest cases the VIEW 300MX and the CORE P3 TG PRO. Aside from these two new cases, Thermaltake also features some of its latest releases including the Divider 370 ATX and Divider 170 mATX cases that were announced last month. Also featured is the Thermaltake Tower 500 mid-tower chassis that is also recently released.
Thermaltake VIEW 300MX
The Thermaltake VIEW 300MX is a mid-tower chassis with two 200mm ARGB fans pre-installed at the front. Thermaltake includes two front panels for this chassis a tempered glass front panel and a mesh front panel. The inclusion of the two front panels provides builders the option for maximum cooling with the mesh front panel or the flush finish of tempered glass. The mesh panel option features the TT mesh design that was first seen in the Divider Series cases introduced in the 2021 Thermaltake Expo.
Thermaltake CORE P3 TG PRO
The Thermaltake CORE P3 TG PRO is a modernized and improved version of the original CORE P3 open-frame chassis. The CORE P3 TG PRO features a redesigned case feet that provides better stability for the chassis. It now comes with a modernized front I/O that includes two USB 3.0 ports and a USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C port.
The Thermaltake VIEW 300MX and Thermaltake CORE P3 TG PRO cases shown during the expo are still subject to changes and are yet to be released.
Day 2 of the 2022 Thermaltake Expo July will be tomorrow wherein Thermaltake will be showcasing other new products in other segments including DDR5 memory, new gaming peripherals, and a gaming desk. To learn more, visit the 2022 Thermaltake Expo July microsite at https://expo.thermaltake.com/2022july/
Watch the first day of the virtual expo below.