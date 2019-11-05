Thermaltake Intros View 51 TG ARGB and AH T600 Cases at CES 2020

Thermaltake is excited to announce the launch of View 51 TG ARGB mid-tower and AH T600 TG open frame gaming chassis and will be showcased in Thermaltake booth in CES 2020. The View 51 and AH T600 cases reflect the determination from Thermaltake to create a broader range of enthusiastic gaming cases which are based on gamers, modders and enthusiasts demands. View 51 is designed to fulfil gamers who love hardcore water-cooling while Thermaltake AH T600 makes a bold statement as open frame chassis concept utilizing a leading-edge aesthetic and powerful air-cooling design.
Thermaltake View 51 TG ARGB
The Thermaltake View 51 TG ARGB that tailor-made for advance water cooling and features two 200mm ARGB PWM fan at the front of the case and one 120mm ARGB fan at the rear to deliver superb cooling power despite the tempered glass panels. The case is wrapped in three sheets of 4mm tempered glass panels for a transparent view into the front, side and top. Combined with support for quad 360mm radiators at the top, front, side and bottom of the case, the smoked tempered glass and RGB fans contrast perfectly against the View 51s DUAL-CHAMBER design available in either black or white.
The DUAL-CHAMBER design of the View 51 helps create a clean build with its smart cable management options for hiding cables while offering unrestricted view for water cooling systems and flashy RGB lighting. The other side of the View 51 chassis is a brushed finish aluminium panel for cable management while also hiding the storage system and power supply.
Thermaltake AH A600
Thermaltake TT Premium proudly presents their first-ever military-inspired Full-Tower open frame chassis, AH T600, which comes in both black and white versions. AH T600 is forged with a sturdy, air-force style architecture, wrapped with the three tempered glasses panels at the front and top of the chassis along with solid steel side vents for extra air ventilation. The front panel I/O ports are located on the top-front panel with a futuristically designed power button, followed by the hollowed-out honeycomb grills. Constructed with a 5mm tempered glass hinged doors on the left and right, AH T600 obtains super-strong airflow by supporting ten 120mm fans or seven 140mm fans for unbelievable cooling efficiency. Water cooling enthusiasts will enjoy support for Thermaltake Pacific DP100-D5 Plus RGB liquid cooling distribution plate and its dismantlable modular design allows users the freedom to create their own design using any combination of RGB lighting fans, components, and cooling.