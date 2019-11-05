Thermaltake Intros View 51 TG ARGB and AH T600 Cases at CES 2020

Thermaltake View 51 TG ARGB

Thermaltake AH A600

Thermaltake at CES 2020

The Thermaltake View 51 TG ARGB that tailor-made for advance water cooling and features two 200mm ARGB PWM fan at the front of the case and one 120mm ARGB fan at the rear to deliver superb cooling power despite the tempered glass panels. The case is wrapped in three sheets of 4mm tempered glass panels for a transparent view into the front, side and top. Combined with support for quad 360mm radiators at the top, front, side and bottom of the case, the smoked tempered glass and RGB fans contrast perfectly against the View 51s DUAL-CHAMBER design available in either black or white.The DUAL-CHAMBER design of the View 51 helps create a clean build with its smart cable management options for hiding cables while offering unrestricted view for water cooling systems and flashy RGB lighting. The other side of the View 51 chassis is a brushed finish aluminium panel for cable management while also hiding the storage system and power supply.Thermaltake TT Premium proudly presents their first-ever military-inspired Full-Tower open frame chassis, AH T600, which comes in both black and white versions. AH T600 is forged with a sturdy, air-force style architecture, wrapped with the three tempered glasses panels at the front and top of the chassis along with solid steel side vents for extra air ventilation. The front panel I/O ports are located on the top-front panel with a futuristically designed power button, followed by the hollowed-out honeycomb grills. Constructed with a 5mm tempered glass hinged doors on the left and right, AH T600 obtains super-strong airflow by supporting ten 120mm fans or seven 140mm fans for unbelievable cooling efficiency. Water cooling enthusiasts will enjoy support for Thermaltake Pacific DP100-D5 Plus RGB liquid cooling distribution plate and its dismantlable modular design allows users the freedom to create their own design using any combination of RGB lighting fans, components, and cooling.The Thermaltake View 51 TG ARGB and Thermaltake AH T600 open frame chassis will be launched in January and showcased in the Thermaltake CES2020 booth as a live demo display. Thermaltake CES booth will take place at The Venetian, Lvl 2  Veronese 2402 (3355 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109). The period is from Jan. 7th to 10th, 09:00-16:00.