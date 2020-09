Thermaltake Launches CyberChair E500 White Edition Ergonomic Gaming Chair

Thermaltake CyberChair E500 White Edition Features

The Thermaltake CyberChair E500 White Edition has a highly breathable mesh surface with a soft touch that is easy to clean and is less likely to accumulate heat while sitting for a long period of time.The adjustable headrest not only allows users to modify the headrest’s height but also to have it rotate frontside to fit the users’ head and neck in different positions, keeping users in the most comfortable posture.Constructed with two compartments, the upper part of the backrest aligns with the headrest providing promising head to back alignment, along with the lower part of the backrest, which is made of elastic and fits perfectly with the lumbar spine and all types of body shapes.The multidirectional armrests allow users to adjust their armrests in height and width to relieve wrist pressure and muscle strain of the forearms.Seat height ranges from 475 mm to 560 mm (18.7 to 22 inches); class- 4 gas lift provides steady and secure seat height adjustments.On the right side of the Thermaltake CyberChair E500 White Edition, users can twist the elastic handle to adjust the resistance feedback from the backrest, ensuring users with different weights can smoothly and safely adjust the seating angle.The adjustable sliding seat base can travel 30 mm when the sliding mode is turned on. It can be adjusted synchronously with the tilt angle of the backrest to provide a greater rest angle for the body and create the most comfortable reclining angle in a limited amount of space.The Thermaltake CyberChair E500 White Edition Ergonomic Chair provides an excellent back angle tilt from 90 degrees to 117 degrees, which allows users to adjust the backrest to fit the most comfortable position as possible.By using the aluminium alloy integral moulding method, the Thermaltake CyberChair E500 White Edition Ergonomic Chair brings durability, sturdiness, and elegancy to the users. The heavy-duty 5-star aluminium base measures 700mm (27.5in) in diameter and weight support of up to 150kg (331 lb), providing a quiet and smooth movement.The Thermaltake CyberChair E500 White Edition is now available at the TT Premium Store for US$699.99 MSRP.