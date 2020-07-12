Thermaltake Launches CyberChair E500 White Edition Ergonomic Gaming Chair

Press Release
Thermaltake Technology launches the CyberChair E500 White Edition ergonomic gaming chair suitable for both gaming and office setups. The Thermaltake CyberChair E500 White Edition features a sturdy aluminium framework that holds the users body in a comfortable position and its highly permeable mesh surface relieves stuffiness. The ergonomic gaming chair offers high adjustability ranging from the seat depth, headrest, height adjustment, and multi-lockable backrest positions.
Thermaltake CyberChair E500 White Edition FeaturesDurable high tensile mesh
The Thermaltake CyberChair E500 White Edition has a highly breathable mesh surface with a soft touch that is easy to clean and is less likely to accumulate heat while sitting for a long period of time.
Frontside Rotational Headrest
The adjustable headrest not only allows users to modify the headrests height but also to have it rotate frontside to fit the users head and neck in different positions, keeping users in the most comfortable posture.
Elastic Ergonomic Backrest
Constructed with two compartments, the upper part of the backrest aligns with the headrest providing promising head to back alignment, along with the lower part of the backrest, which is made of elastic and fits perfectly with the lumbar spine and all types of body shapes.
Multidirectional Armrests
The multidirectional armrests allow users to adjust their armrests in height and width to relieve wrist pressure and muscle strain of the forearms.
Height Adjustment
Seat height ranges from 475 mm to 560 mm (18.7 to 22 inches); class- 4 gas lift provides steady and secure seat height adjustments.
Elastic Control
On the right side of the Thermaltake CyberChair E500 White Edition, users can twist the elastic handle to adjust the resistance feedback from the backrest, ensuring users with different weights can smoothly and safely adjust the seating angle.
Seat Depth Adjustment
The adjustable sliding seat base can travel 30 mm when the sliding mode is turned on. It can be adjusted synchronously with the tilt angle of the backrest to provide a greater rest angle for the body and create the most comfortable reclining angle in a limited amount of space.
Adjustable Backrest
The Thermaltake CyberChair E500 White Edition Ergonomic Chair provides an excellent back angle tilt from 90 degrees to 117 degrees, which allows users to adjust the backrest to fit the most comfortable position as possible.
Robust Aluminium Alloy Back and Base
By using the aluminium alloy integral moulding method, the Thermaltake CyberChair E500 White Edition Ergonomic Chair brings durability, sturdiness, and elegancy to the users. The heavy-duty 5-star aluminium base measures 700mm (27.5in) in diameter and weight support of up to 150kg (331 lb), providing a quiet and smooth movement.
Pricing and Availability
The Thermaltake CyberChair E500 White Edition is now available at the TT Premium Store for US$699.99 MSRP.