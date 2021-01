Thermaltake Launches DIVIDER Series Chassis

Thermaltake DIVIDER 300TG







The Thermaltake DIVIDER 300TG mid-tower chassis supports ATX form factor motherboards and is available in black and white colors. Divided into both sides, combing 3mm tempered glass and ventilated steel side panels provide a balance of view while including ventilation for better cooling performance. Supporting up to 360mm GPU lengths with the radiator mounted in front, take advantage of side radiator mounting for even larger GPUs while keeping the fans in the front. Top-mounted I/O ports include USB 3.2 (Gen2) Type-C with USB 3.0 ports and HD audio for easy connectivity.Add color to the next build with the DIVIDER 300TG ARGB, also available in black and white case colors, including (3) 120mm ARGB PWM fans preinstalled on the front. SYNC up with ASUS Aura Sync , ASRock Polychrome, BIOSTAR RGB, GIGABYTE RGB Fusion 2.0, and MSI Mystic Light through the included ARGB controller allowing users to add on even more ARGB products all controlled through one software.The DIVIDER 300TG Series offers cooling customizations with both front and side radiator mounting options (280mm/360mm Front | 240mm Side) to provide multiple cooling fitments for both CPU and GPU AIO cooling options. Additional fan options on the top and back of the case offer more cooling and RGB. Filters included around the case help prevent dust and easy to remove for cleaning. Go vertical with Patented PCI-E expansion slots to rotate the GPU vertically or direct to the motherboard, all built into the case.Built-in full-length PSU cover allows users to hide the mess and let the case look its best. They offer a window view to the PSU, with multiple pass-through for the cables, radiator, HDD/SSD storage options, and ventilated top. Larger cable grommets give users better cable positions and more space. Modular side plate offers storage when not using a radiator with SSD mounting also included behind the motherboard.The DIVIDER 300TG will be available from US retailers in February. More DIVIDER Series models will be available later this year. See pricing below.Thermaltake DIVIDER 300TG ARGB: $109.99Thermaltake DIVIDER 300TG ARGB SNOW: $114.99Thermaltake DIVIDER 300TG: $79.99Thermaltake DIVIDER 300TG SNOW: $84.99Thermaltake also teases the DIVIDER 200 and DIVIDER 500 cases, releasing on a later date.