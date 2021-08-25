Thermaltake Offers Free LGA 1700 Upgrade Kit for All CPU Coolers

"Thermaltake users are mostly PC hardware enthusiasts and love to experiment with new PC tech products and get the best performance," said Kenny Lin, Thermaltake Founder & CEO. "An excellent CPU cooler is an essential component to a high-performance processor to ensure the best performance. Thermaltake AIO liquid coolers and Air coolers are now fully compatible with Intel® Alder Lake processors," he added.

How To Request an LGA 1700 Socket Mounting Kit