Thermaltake Officially Launches TOUGHPOWER GF3 GOLD ATX3.0 Series PSUs

First introduced at the 2022 Thermaltake Expo July virtual exhibit, the TOUGHPOWER GF3 GOLD ATX3.0 Series is one of Thermaltakes first PSU line to be fully compatible with the Intel PSDG ATX 3.0 specifications. The TOUGHPOWER GF3 GOLD ATX3.0 units also comes with the PCIe 5.0 16-pin 12VHPWR power connector for the latest high-end graphics cards. The Thermaltake TOUGHPOWER GF3 GOLD ATX3.0 Series is available in a wide range of models: from 750W for modest builds up to a massive 1650W for high-end builds.
Read the full press release below.
Press Release
Thermaltake reveals the brand-new TOUGHPOWER GF3 Series with PCIe Gen 5.0 and Intel ATX 3.0 compatibility to natively support the upcoming next-generation graphics cards. It comes in a wide array of wattages including 750W, 850W, 1000W, 1200W, 1350W, and 1650W. Thermaltake covers the TOUGHPOWER GF3 Series with a 10-year warranty.
The entire lineup of the TOUGHPOWER GF3 ATX3.0 Series is fully modular and designed with a native 12+4 pin PCIe Gen 5 connector and is compatible with Intels ATX 3.0 specifications. In addition, the PCIe Gen 5.0 connector enables you to pump up to a staggering 600W of power through a single 12+4 cable. The TOUGHPOWER GF3 ATX3.0 Series also comes with a built-in Smart Zero Fan makes zero noise when running under 30% load to reduce audible noise. For enthusiasts looking into high-performance builds, the TOUGHPOWER GF3 ATX3.0 1350W and 1650W models comes with two 16-pin PCIe Gen 5 connectors.
TOUGHPOWER GF3 ATX3.0 Series FeaturesFully Compatible With Intel PSDG ATX 3.0 Specifications
The TOUGHPOWER GF3 ATX3.0 Series is fully compatible with Intel ATX 3.0 Specifications which supports up to 200% power excursion, reaches 70% low load efficiency and complies with required power supply timing standards. The GF3 series can sustain up to 3x GPU power excursion and 2x total power excursion.
Made to Comply with the Latest Graphics Cards
As the power consumption of graphics cards has increased, so has their demand for power. The GF3 series is designed to support NVIDIA and AMD graphics cards, ready to supply the graphics card according to their different ways of connecting.
PCIe Gen 5.0 Ready
Toughpower GF3 comes with a 16pin connector to offer powerful and stable performance allowing the PSU to run next-generation GPUs naturally.
Ultra Quiet Smart Zero Fan
Designed with our Smart Zero Fan, the fan will not spin until the load exceeds 30% of the power supply, minimizing the fan noise.
<30mV Low Ripple Noise Design
Top-end build quality with low ripple noise. GF3 750W, 850W, 1000W, 1200W, 1350Ws all ripples are lower than 30mV on +12V, +5V or +3.3V from 0% to 100% load to ensure a stable operation and keep your performance-critical components to function reliably for longer.
Extremely Strict Voltage Regulation
The voltage regulation of the GF3 series complies with Intels standard +5%, -7% for major rails, and GF3 750W, 850W, 1000W, and 1200W is set to no more than ±2% for major rails, providing steady clean power through exceptional voltage stability.
Fully Modular Low-Profile Flat Cable
Offers cable selection for users while powering the system at an advantageous voltage. Low-profile flat black cable makes cable management easier, reduces clutter and increases airflow inside the chassis.
100% High-Quality Japanese 105°C/221°F Capacitors
Providing great durability as well as offering the highest stability, while remaining reliable.
High Amperage Single +12V Rail & High-Class Technologies
Powerful single +12V rail can properly deliver the power you need for the best compatibility. The use of LLC and DC to DC circuit design provides very stable operation and enhanced voltage regulation.
Superior Cooling Performance
The TOUGHPOWER GF3 750W, 850W, 1000W, 1200W features a 135mm fluid bearing fan, and the GF3 1350W and 1650W features a 140mm hydraulic bearing fan, guaranteeing superior cooling performance.
To learn more about the TOUGHPOWER GF3 ATX3.0 Series power supply units, please visit the Thermaltake website.