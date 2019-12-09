Thermaltake Presents Level 20 RS ARGB Chassis

Thermaltake presents the latest addition to its Level 20 Series cases the Thermaltake Level 20 RS ARGB edition mid-tower chassis. The Thermaltake Level 20 RS ARGB features an addressable RGB lightbar on its front. The case also sports a mesh front panel with a unique triple-layer filter for filtered airflow. Behind the front mesh panel are two powerful 200mm ARGB fans plus a 120mm fan at the rear to deliver superb cooling out of the box. The Level 20 RS ARGB also features two tempered glass side panels and an acrylic tempered window on the PSU cover provides excessive visual accessibility. The case comes with rotational PCIe slots offering builders both the standard horizontal orientation and vertical orientation for graphics cards and other PCIe devices.
Sophisticated DesignThe Level 20 RS ARGBs top and front panels are built with a three-layer filter to maximize filtering while delivering superb cooling with two 200mm cooling fans. The chassis comes thick 4mm tempered glass window on each side for maximum visibility.
Convenient I/O PortsThe I/O Ports of Level 20 RS ARGB are located on the top of the chassis which comprises two USB 3.0, two standard USB 2.0, audio powers, power button, and ARGB.
Dual GPU Mounting OptionThe Level 20 RS ARGB sports dual GPU mounting options supporting both vertical and horizontal graphics card layouts, PCIe riser cable can be included optionally.
Excellent Liquid Cooling SupportThe Level 20 RS ARGB has plenty of space for custom water cooling setups supporting up to 360mm custom liquid cooling radiators and up to 360mm all-in-one liquid coolers. The Level 20 RS ARGB has two preinstalled 200mm ARGB fans and one 120mm rear fan, with expansion options up to three 140mm fans at the front, up to three 120mm fans and one 200mm fan on top.
Superior Hardware SupportThe Level 20 RS ARGB serves excellent expandability options for a high-end system build. It can support motherboards up to a standard ATX, a CPU cooler with a maximum height of 172mm, vertical and horizontal GPU configurations up to 400mm in length (without HDD rack) and 282mm in length (with HDD rack), a power supply with a diameter of up to 220mm, and two 2.5/3.5 (with HDD rack), plus one 2.5 (with HDD bracket) storage devices, or two 2.5 HDD bracket or one 3.5 (HDD bracket).
Pricing and Availability
The Thermaltake Level 20 RS ARGB chassis is now available at the TT Premium store and authorized retailers worldwide with an MSRP of $149.99 USD.