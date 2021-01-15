Thermaltake Presents New Cases at Virtual Thermaltake Expo

Thermaltake launches new Divider Series cases, the Core P6 TG case, and new Tower 100 Mini colours at the 2021 Thermaltake Expo June. The 2021 Thermaltake Expo June replaces the brands COMPUTEX 2021 exhibit participation. Thermaltake CEO, Kenny Lin, led the first day of the virtual expo with a keynote opening which included a brief highlight of the new products including the new cases.
Watch the Thermaltake CEOs keynote opening below.
Thermaltake Divider Series
Thermaltake adds new Divider Series models on their latest virtual expo to include the Divider 200 Series, Divider 300 Series, and Divider 500 Series cases all of which come in TG (tempered glass) and TG Air models. The Divider TG Air models feature a mesh front panel with a unique TT mesh pattern. The Divider Series cases come in black and snow colours.
Thermaltake Divider 500 TG ARGB/Divider 500 TG AirThe Thermaltake Divider 500 TG ARGB comes with three 120mm preinstalled ARGB front fans that are compatible with RGB motherboard software from ASUS, GIGABYTE, MSI, and ASRock. Divider 500 TG ARGB offers high quality four 3mm thick tempered glass window panel at the front, top, left, and right. Both right and left-side tempered glass panels come with a special triangular design, and it includes an extra TG left side panel for a better view and extra steel right-side panel for better airflow. The crystal-clear window design permits users to fully display and admire all the components of their liquid-cooled system. The Divider TG Air comes with a single 120mm preinstalled rear fan and the unique TT mesh front panel. Both models are available in black and snow colours. The Divider 500 TG ARGB will hit the store shelves during June 2021.
Thermaltake Divider 300 TG / Divider 300 TG Air ChassisThe Divider 300 Series is a mid-tower version of the Divider 500 Series which was previously released in TG black and TG snow models. Today, Thermaltake adds the Divider 300 TG Air black and snow models featuring the TT mesh front panel. Unlike the Divider 500, the Divider 300 only has a single 120mm fan mount on top for exhaust.
Thermaltake Divider 200 TG/ Divider 200 TG Air ChassisThe Divider 200 Series cases demonstrated at the virtual expo is still a prototype explains Thermaltake. It is a micro-ATX chassis with a horizontal motherboard mounting layout.
Thermaltake Core P6 TG ChassisThe Core P6 TG is the smaller version of the Core P8 TG E-ATX chassis. Like its bigger brother, the Core P6 TG is also a transformable chassis allowing builders to use it in closed or open-style case layout. It also features an impressive liquid cooling hardware support with an incredible view of the interior having tempered glass panels in all sides.
Thermaltake Tower 100 Mini Chassis: Turquoise, Metallic Gold and Racing Green Edition
The Tower 100 is a mini but delicate chassis with a vertical body design. Its set up with three 4mm tempered glass windows at the front, left, and right side, providing panoramic viewing and an easy way for users to access the interior by removing the top panel. Moreover, there is no need to worry about cooling because there are two 120mm standard fans preinstalled, and thanks to its sophisticated internal layout, it helps tidy up cable management and also ensures a smooth air intake and exhaust to keep the interior temperature low. Furthermore, The Tower 100 has good hardware compatibility, supporting a CPU cooler with a maximum height of 190mm, VGA with a maximum length of 330mm, a power supply with a length of up to 180mm, two 2.5 SSDs with the side bracket, and two 2.5 or two 3.5 HDD at the rear (without rear fan).
Thermaltake presents new colours for the Tower 100 Mini chassis including Turquoise, Metallic Gold, and Racing Green. Thermaltake did not reveal pricing or availability of the new colour options and if these are limited editions available in limited quantities.
Watch the 2021 Thermaltake Expo June Day 1 Stream below
Stay tuned for more updates and releases on the 2021 Thermaltake Expo June virtual expo at https://expo.thermaltake.com/2021june/