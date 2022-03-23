Thermaltake Presents New PSU Lines Featuring ATX 3.0 Spec and Native PCIe 5.0 Support at Thermaltake Expo

TOUGHPOWER iRGB PLUS ATX3.0's 12VHPWH PCIe 5.0 16-pin Connectors



Thermaltake TOUGHPOWER GF3 GOLD ATX3.0 Series

Thermaltake TOUGHPOWER SFX GOLD ATX 3.0 Series

Thermaltake TOUGHPOWER iRGB PLUS ATX3.0 Series

The TOUGHPOWER GF3 GOLD ATX3.0 Series features 80PLUS Gold efficiency certification, a fully modular cable design, and ATX 3.0 PSU specifications. The GF3 GOLD ATX3.0 also features a more compact form factor compared to the previous generation. The new GF3 GOLD ATX3.0 family of power supply units will be offered in 750W, 850W, 1200W, 1350W, and 1650W models  a very wide range of options to cater the needs of builders for entry-level to high-performance PC build specifications. The 750W, 850W, and 1200W models are fitted with a 135mm FDB fan while the larger 1350W and 1650W models are fitted with a 140mm FDB fan.The TOUGHPOWER SFX GOLD ATX 3.0 features 80PLUS Gold efficiency certification, a fully modular cable design, and ATX 3.0 PSU specifications. To be available in 750W, 850W, and 1000W models  the 750W and 850W are fitted with a 90mm FDB fan and sports the compact SFX PSU form factor while the 1000W model appears to sport the larger SFX-L form factor and fitted with a larger 120mm FBD fan. All models are PCIe 5.0 16-pin connector ready.The TOUGHPOWER iRGB PLUS ATX3.0 Series are designed for enthusiasts and power-user in mind, featuring high wattage models of 1250W and 1650W and a digital platform that feature the Thermaltake Smart Power Management software support for PC and mobile devices for tweaking, monitoring, and RGB lighting control. Both models come with addressable RGB lighting having fitted with Riing Duo 140mm RGB fan. Both units also feature 80PLUS Titanium efficiency certification and a fully modular cable design.Thermaltakes TOUGHPOWER GF3 GOLD ATX3.0 Series, TOUGHPOWER iRGB PLUS ATX3.0 Series, and TOUGHPOWER SFX GOLD ATX 3.0 Series power supply units are yet to be released.