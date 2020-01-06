Thermaltake Presents Smart Power Management 2.0

The Thermaltake Smart Power Management 2.0 is designed with a contemporary style concise dashboard with a simple layout and several diagrams allowing users to view the overall information regarding their power supply. Once logged in, users can view the total runtime of all PSUs, the electricity consumption, weekly time of usage bar chart, and average efficiency hollow pie chart.Simply select an individual Power Supply and receive detailed data from each Power Supply Unit. Users can see monthly average electricity consumption, daily fan speed and temperature throughout the timeline on a selected date, and the data of how many Watts was outputted on a weekly basis.Users can add, remove, or change the name of the selected power supply through this interface.Cloud Notification data will be updated on a daily basis for users to oversee the status of all power supply units.ECO Achievement page displays the amount of carbon dioxide users have produced through the selected power supply, and it shows how many trees are needed to consume the same amount of carbon dioxide that is produced.For more details on Thermaltake Smart Power Management 2.0, please visit: