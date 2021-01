Thermaltake Presents TOUGHLIQUID ULTRA and TOUGHLIQUID ARGB Sync AIO Liquid Coolers

TOUGHLIQUID ULTRA Series

The TOUGHLIQUID ULTRA coolers come with the TOUGHFAN 12 Turbo series radiator fans rated for up to 2500RPM. The TOUGHLIQUID ULTRA features a redesigned radiator with more fin surface area for excellent thermal efficiency and is now available in 240mm or 360mm form factors. The integrated water pump comes with a full copper base plate for outstanding heat conductivity and the entire cooler comes pre-refilled for zero maintenance and long-lasting operation.The TOUGHLIQUID ULTRA features an LCD screen mounted on the water block, capable of displaying real-time monitoring of multiple hardware components, lighting effects, and customized GIF images all configured using the new TT RGB Plus 2.0 software.The TOUGHLIQUID ARGB Sync follows in the series designed more budget-friendly with its ARGB-lit water block. It uses the TOUGHFAN 12 radiator fans rated up to 2000RPM. This ARGB Sync Edition also uses the same upgraded radiator with more fin surface area and will be available in 240mm, 280mm, and 360mm form factors.The TOUGHLIQUID ARGB Sync features six addressable LEDs are embedded in the pump block. Featuring a copper cold plate design and rotatable LED cap with 360 rotational orientation. Built-in controller integrated with the water saves space without the need for an external controller to manage, allowing users to connect and set lighting modes, speeds, and colours. The TOUGHLIQUID ARGB Sync supports motherboard RGB sync technologies from major brands including ASUS, MSI , GIGABYTE, and ASRock.The Thermaltake TOUGHLIQUID ULTRA and TOUGHLIQUID ARGB Sync coolers are backed with a 2-year warranty and will be available in the USA and Canada in Q1 2021. See the suggested retail price below.TOUGHLIQUID ULTRA 240: US$209.99TOUGHLIQUID ULTRA 360: US$239.99TOUGHLIQUID ARGB 240: US$119.99TOUGHLIQUID ARGB 280: US$129.99TOUGHLIQUID ARGB 360: US$149.99While CES 2021 moves to an all-digital experience, Thermaltake will launch their new products by hosting Thermaltake Expo on 1/11/2021 at 10 AM Pacific Standard Time on the YouTube channel. TOUGHLIQUID series, more PC cases, power supplies, and gaming peripherals will be revealed with live demonstrations. Watch the Thermaltake Expo at the Thermaltake YouTube Channel