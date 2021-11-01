Thermaltake Presents TOUGHLIQUID ULTRA and TOUGHLIQUID ARGB Sync AIO Liquid Coolers

Thermaltake Technology presents the TOUGHLIQUID ULTRA and TOUGHLIQUID ARGB Sync all-in-one liquid CPU coolers ahead of CES 2021, both are built upon the Thermaltake TOUGHFAN 12 high static pressure fans. The Thermaltake TOUGHLIQUID ULTRA sports a LED display pump while the TOUGHLIQUID ARGB Sync sports an ARGB-lit TT logo on the pump, both are available in three radiator sizes including 240mm, 280mm, and 320mm.
TOUGHLIQUID ULTRA Series
The TOUGHLIQUID ULTRA coolers come with the TOUGHFAN 12 Turbo series radiator fans rated for up to 2500RPM. The TOUGHLIQUID ULTRA features a redesigned radiator with more fin surface area for excellent thermal efficiency and is now available in 240mm or 360mm form factors. The integrated water pump comes with a full copper base plate for outstanding heat conductivity and the entire cooler comes pre-refilled for zero maintenance and long-lasting operation.
The TOUGHLIQUID ULTRA features an LCD screen mounted on the water block, capable of displaying real-time monitoring of multiple hardware components, lighting effects, and customized GIF images all configured using the new TT RGB Plus 2.0 software.
TOUGHLIQUID ULTRA Series Specifications
TOUGHLIQUID ARGB Sync
The TOUGHLIQUID ARGB Sync follows in the series designed more budget-friendly with its ARGB-lit water block. It uses the TOUGHFAN 12 radiator fans rated up to 2000RPM. This ARGB Sync Edition also uses the same upgraded radiator with more fin surface area and will be available in 240mm, 280mm, and 360mm form factors.
The TOUGHLIQUID ARGB Sync features six addressable LEDs are embedded in the pump block. Featuring a copper cold plate design and rotatable LED cap with 360° rotational orientation. Built-in controller integrated with the water saves space without the need for an external controller to manage, allowing users to connect and set lighting modes, speeds, and colours. The TOUGHLIQUID ARGB Sync supports motherboard RGB sync technologies from major brands including ASUS, MSI, GIGABYTE, and ASRock.
TOUGHLIQUID ARGB Sync Series Specifications
Pricing, Warranty, and Availability
The Thermaltake TOUGHLIQUID ULTRA and TOUGHLIQUID ARGB Sync coolers are backed with a 2-year warranty and will be available in the USA and Canada in Q1 2021. See the suggested retail price below.
TOUGHLIQUID ULTRA 240: US$209.99
TOUGHLIQUID ULTRA 360: US$239.99
TOUGHLIQUID ARGB 240: US$119.99
TOUGHLIQUID ARGB 280: US$129.99
TOUGHLIQUID ARGB 360: US$149.99