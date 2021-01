Thermaltake Presents Toughpower TF1 Titanium and Toughpower GF2 ARGB Gold PSUs

Thermaltake Toughpower TF1 1550W Titainum

Thermaltake Toughpower GF2 ARGB Gold

It complies with 12V < 1 %, 5V< 3%, and 3.3V < 5% to avoid PSU output voltage deviation causing subsequent equipment malfunction or even shut down.Thermaltake made sure that test results are under 50 amperes to prevent damage to the PSU components from the massive power output.The turbo fan button can supply on-demand increased airflow when maximum performance is needed.We provide a jumper for the user’s PSU in order to provide electricity to the graphics card without connecting to the motherboard. For testing fans to see if they will spin when the power supply is turned on.Additional protection to prevent your hard drives from malfunction and damage.Embedded on both sides, the ARGB side panels help show off the glamorous illumination through the unique ARGB Side Panel design, enables you to enjoy your RGB glory from every angle.140mm Riing Duo RGB fan features dual rings with 18 addressable LEDs, great light coverage, and uniform colour and brightness to paint your build with 16.8 million colours.It supports RGB sync technologies via the motherboard +5V RGB header. Supported RGB sync apps include the ASUS Aura Sync MSI Mystic Light , and GIGABYTE RGB Fusion.The Thermaltake Toughpower GF2 ARGB power supply units are now available for pre-order at Amazon in the United States and at Scan Computers in the United Kingdom. See pricing below.Thermaltake Toughpower GF2 ARGB 650W: $159.99 / £124.99Thermaltake Toughpower GF2 ARGB 750W: $169.99 / £134.99Thermaltake Toughpower GF2 ARGB 850W: $189.99 / £144.99Learn more about the Toughpower GF2 ARGB at Thermaltake