Thermaltake Presents Toughpower TF1 Titanium and Toughpower GF2 ARGB Gold PSUs

Thermaltake presents its new analogue power supplies to the market the Toughpower TF1 Titanium and Toughpower GF2 ARGB Gold Series. The Toughpower TF1 Titanium comes in 1550W is a high-end PSU specifically designed for overclockers, delivering stable and reliable overclocking environment with its overclocking-oriented features including transient Response 12V < 1%, 5V< 3%, 3.3V < 5%, inrush current < 50 Ampere, Turbo Fan button, an extra 24pin jumper, and SATA OCP protection mechanism.
On the other hand, the Thermaltake Toughpower GF2 ARGB Gold comes in three wattages - 650W/750W/850W. It comes with a preinstalled patented ultra-silent 16.8 million-colour 140mm Riing Duo RGB fan and the RGB can be seen through the unique ARGB side panels.
Thermaltake Toughpower TF1 1550W Titainum
Transient Response 12V < 1% , 5V< 3%, 3.3V < 5%
It complies with 12V < 1 %, 5V< 3%, and 3.3V < 5% to avoid PSU output voltage deviation causing subsequent equipment malfunction or even shut down.
Inrush Current < 50 Ampere
Thermaltake made sure that test results are under 50 amperes to prevent damage to the PSU components from the massive power output.
Turbo Fan Button
The turbo fan button can supply on-demand increased airflow when maximum performance is needed.
Extra 24pin Jumper
We provide a jumper for the users PSU in order to provide electricity to the graphics card without connecting to the motherboard. For testing fans to see if they will spin when the power supply is turned on.
SATA OCP Protection
Additional protection to prevent your hard drives from malfunction and damage.
Thermaltake Toughpower GF2 ARGB Gold
6 LEDs ARGB Side Panels
Embedded on both sides, the ARGB side panels help show off the glamorous illumination through the unique ARGB Side Panel design, enables you to enjoy your RGB glory from every angle.
140mm Riing Duo RGB fan
140mm Riing Duo RGB fan features dual rings with 18 addressable LEDs, great light coverage, and uniform colour and brightness to paint your build with 16.8 million colours.
RGB Sync
It supports RGB sync technologies via the motherboard +5V RGB header. Supported RGB sync apps include the ASUS Aura Sync, MSI Mystic Light, and GIGABYTE RGB Fusion.
Pricing and Availability
The Thermaltake Toughpower GF2 ARGB power supply units are now available for pre-order at Amazon in the United States and at Scan Computers in the United Kingdom. See pricing below.
Thermaltake Toughpower GF2 ARGB 650W: $159.99 / £124.99
Thermaltake Toughpower GF2 ARGB 750W: $169.99 / £134.99
Thermaltake Toughpower GF2 ARGB 850W: $189.99 / £144.99
Learn more about the Toughpower GF2 ARGB at Thermaltake.