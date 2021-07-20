Thermaltake Releases The Tower 100 Metallic Gold Mini Case

Thermaltake announces the newest addition to the multicoloured series - The Tower 100 Metallic Gold Mini chassis. Thermaltake now offers The Tower 100 in black, snow, turquoise, racing green, and metallic gold. The new case model will be perfectly complemented with the Thermaltake TOUGHRAM RGB Metallic Gold memory kits.
The Tower 100 Metallic Gold is a mini-ITX chassis, a compact and smaller version of The Tower 900 case. It comes with three 4mm tempered glass panels on the front, left, and right sides providing a clear view of the interior. It comes with two 120mm fans pre-installed. The Tower 100 Metallic Gold has good hardware compatibility, supporting a CPU cooler with a maximum height of 190mm, graphics cards of up to 330mm in length, a power supply with a length of up to 180mm, two 2.5 SSDs with the side bracket, and two 2.5 or two 3.5 HDD at the rear (without rear fan).
Vertical Body Design
The Tower 100 Metallic Gold is a vertically designed case constructed with solid steel all around, the vertical design allows the chassis to have a smaller footprint.
Tempered Glass Panels With Panoramic View
The Tower 100 Metallic Gold has three sides in tempered glass panels providing a panoramic view for displaying internal components clearly.
Excellent Dust Filtration
The Tower 100 Metallic Gold has well-designed removal magnetic fan filters on the back, on the inner two sides, and at the inner bottom layer. At the base, the removable filters provide excellent dust protection and dirt reduction, ensuring a dust-free environment.
Availability
Thermaltake The Tower 100 Metallic Gold Mini Chassis is expected to be available for purchase in Q4 2021. The chassis is backed with a 3-year manufacturers warranty.