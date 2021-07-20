Thermaltake Releases The Tower 100 Metallic Gold Mini Case

The Tower 100 Metallic Gold is a vertically designed case constructed with solid steel all around, the vertical design allows the chassis to have a smaller footprint.The Tower 100 Metallic Gold has three sides in tempered glass panels providing a panoramic view for displaying internal components clearly.The Tower 100 Metallic Gold has well-designed removal magnetic fan filters on the back, on the inner two sides, and at the inner bottom layer. At the base, the removable filters provide excellent dust protection and dirt reduction, ensuring a dust-free environment.Thermaltake The Tower 100 Metallic Gold Mini Chassis is expected to be available for purchase in Q4 2021. The chassis is backed with a 3-year manufacturers warranty.