Thermaltake Releases TOUGHRAM XG RGB Series Memory

Thermaltake TOUGHRAM XG RGB Key Features

TOUGHRAM RGB Metallic Gold and Racing Red

Designed with 2 different colours of aluminium and trimmed with a chrome stripe in the middle, the TOUGHRAM XG RGB provides a fresher look and is in its class of its own.Comprised of 16 high-lumen addressable LEDs, the TOUGHRAM XG shines through with its unique X-shaped light bar that can control 8 lighting zones, delivering a more comprehensive and dynamic lighting experience.Memory chips are thoroughly-screened to provide optimal frequency and response time performance.Specially optimized 10-layer PCB with 2oz copper inner layer provides enhanced electrical conduction to deliver uncompromised speed and reliability for maximum overclocking performance.Use of 10-micron gold fingers for enhanced durability and high wear resistance.The use of aluminium heat spreader delivers exceptional heat dissipation to meet high-performance needs.The Thermaltake TOUGHRAM XG RGB Gaming Memory Series is now available at the TT Premium store . See pricing below.TOUGHRAM XG RGB Memory DDR4 3600MHz 16GB (8GB x2): US$169.99TOUGHRAM XG RGB Memory DDR4 4000MHz 16GB (8GB x2): US$179.99TOUGHRAM XG RGB Memory DDR4 4400MHz 16GB (8GB x2): US$209.99TOUGHRAM XG RGB Memory DDR4 4600MHz 16GB (8GB x2): US$229.99Thermaltake also launches its new TOUGHRAM RGB Metallic Gold and TOUGHRAM RGB Racing Red DDR4 Memory Kit 3600Mhz in 16GB kits.