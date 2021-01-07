Thermaltake Releases TOUGHRAM XG RGB Series Memory

Thermaltake releases the TOUGHRAM XG RGB gaming memory series first seen at the 2021 Thermaltake Expo January. The Thermaltake TOUGHRAM XG RGB is available in 16GB Kits (2x8GB) and in various frequencies including 3600MHz, 4000MHz, 4400MHz, and 4600MHz. The TOUGHRAM XG RGB features 16 RGB LEDs with a unique X-shaped lightbar with 8 controllable lighting zones. Users can customize or select one of the 25 pre-set lighting modes using the Thermaltake Neonmaker software. It can also be synchronized with the motherboard via the 5V ARGB header, allowing the user to control lighting effects using motherboard RGB software.
Thermaltake TOUGHRAM XG RGB Key FeaturesSleek and Sophisticated Design
Designed with 2 different colours of aluminium and trimmed with a chrome stripe in the middle, the TOUGHRAM XG RGB provides a fresher look and is in its class of its own.
Geometric Styling with 16 LEDs
Comprised of 16 high-lumen addressable LEDs, the TOUGHRAM XG shines through with its unique X-shaped light bar that can control 8 lighting zones, delivering a more comprehensive and dynamic lighting experience.
Tightly-Screened ICs
Memory chips are thoroughly-screened to provide optimal frequency and response time performance.
2oz Copper PCB
Specially optimized 10-layer PCB with 2oz copper inner layer provides enhanced electrical conduction to deliver uncompromised speed and reliability for maximum overclocking performance.
High-Quality Gold Fingers
Use of 10-micron gold fingers for enhanced durability and high wear resistance.
Aluminium Heat Spreader
The use of aluminium heat spreader delivers exceptional heat dissipation to meet high-performance needs.
Pricing and Availability
The Thermaltake TOUGHRAM XG RGB Gaming Memory Series is now available at the TT Premium store. See pricing below.
TOUGHRAM XG RGB Memory DDR4 3600MHz 16GB (8GB x2): US$169.99
TOUGHRAM XG RGB Memory DDR4 4000MHz 16GB (8GB x2): US$179.99
TOUGHRAM XG RGB Memory DDR4 4400MHz 16GB (8GB x2): US$209.99
TOUGHRAM XG RGB Memory DDR4 4600MHz 16GB (8GB x2): US$229.99
TOUGHRAM RGB Metallic Gold and Racing Red
Thermaltake also launches its new TOUGHRAM RGB Metallic Gold and TOUGHRAM RGB Racing Red DDR4 Memory Kit 3600Mhz in 16GB kits.