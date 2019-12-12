Thermaltake Revisit the Commander Case Series with Three New Models

Sync with Motherboard RGB Software



The Commander G Series chassis had been meticulously designed to synchronize with ASUS Aura Sync, GIGABYTE RGB Fusion, MSI Mystic Light Sync, and ASRock Polychrome. It supports motherboards that have a 5V addressable RGB header, allowing you to control the lighting directly from the software mentioned above without needing to install any extra lighting software or controllers.



Tempered Glass Panel



The chassis comes with one 4mm tempered glass panel on its left side. Compared to the standard acrylic panel, the tempered glass panel is thicker and more scratch resistant. On top of this, the full-size side panel design allows you to display and enjoy your RGB components.



Vertical GPU Mount



Specially designed with dual GPU placement options, the Commander G Series Mid-Tower Chassis has support for both vertical and horizontal graphics card layouts. With double PCI-E slot design (and an optional PCI-e riser cable), the included riser GPU support bracket can not only prevent the graphics card from sagging, but also helps reduce the overall weight on the motherboard.



Excellent Dust Reduction



Aside from the tempered glass and metallic side panels, a handy magnetic fan filter on the top panel provides an easy solution to keep away the dust and to clean the filter. The meshed metal front panel also has a layer of filter embedded, which protects the chassis but also ensures airflow. At the base of the chassis, an additional fan filter provides extra protection from dirt and dust.



High-End Expansion Possibilities



Commander G series has good expandability. It can support a CPU cooler with a maximum height of 165mm; two-way VGA placement supports up to 300mm in length for horizontal placement and 45mm for vertical option; power supply with a length of up to 200 (without HDD Rack) and RAM height limitation up to 40mm (with radiator series). Optimized for excellent cooling capability with one 200mm ARGB front fan and one 120mm rear fan preinstalled, the Commander G31 can house up to two 200mm at the front, two 140mm on the top, and one 140mm at the rear end.



Handy I/O Ports



One USB 3.0 and two USB 2.0, and one easy access RGB button on top-front panel to grand direct access when needed.

Thermaltake Commander G Series Mid-Tower Chassis is now available for purchase via the Thermaltake worldwide network of authorized retailers and distributors. It is backed by a three-year warranty and supported by the Thermaltake worldwide customer service and technical support network.