Thermaltake Riing Quad RGB Radiator Fans with NeonMaker Light Editing Software

Thermaltake NeonMaker Light Editing Software

The NeonMaker Light Editing Software is a new advanced approach for adjusting RGB colors and effects on Riing Quad and offers a 16.8 million color palette with a multifunction panel. It allows users to choose from over 200 different lighting effects and access to further customizable lighting options such as variation timelines and the direction of lighting cycles. The software also allow users to save, load, and share lighting setup with other users.The Thermaltake Riing Quad 12 RGB and Riing Quad 14 RGB radiator fans are available for purchase in late January 2020. Sold in a 3-pack bundle, $149.99 for the 3-pack Riing Quad 12 RGB fans and $159.99 for the 3-pack Riing Quad 14 RGB fans.