Thermaltake S500 Tempered Glass Snow Edition Available for Pre-Order

Thermaltake first released the S500 Tempered Glass Chassis back in COMPUTEX 2019 and went on sale on September 2019. Today, Thermaltake announces availability for pre-orders of its white-colour Snow Edition version. Like the standard version, the Thermaltake S500 Tempered Glass Snow Edition features the same design and layout built with steel construction but sporting white panel interiors and exteriors. The S500 TG Snow features the same patented rotational PCI-express 8-slot design that allow builders to choose either the standard horizontal GPU mounting or vertical GPU mounting. The Thermaltake S500 TG Snow also comes with a built-in PSU Cover and Riser GPU bracket. The new Thermaltake S500 TG Tempered Glass Snow Edition Mid Tower Chassis is best for custom liquid cooling enthusiasts looking to show off their build with RGB lighting.
Key FeaturesSleek Steel Design
The Thermaltake S500 TG Snow is made with a full metal structure and has a sleek front panel design along with an elegant 4mm tempered glass window. This case hides the ample air intakes, and the removable power supply cover that gives you plenty of space to route cables and cleans up the build.
Patented Rotational PCI-E 8 Slot Design
With Patented Rotational PCI-E slots, you can choose to display your graphic cards vertically which helps gain flexible space for the system.
Superior Hardware and Liquid Cooling Support
The S500 TG Snow offers superb hardware and liquid cooling support. It can support a CPU cooler with a maximum height of 172mm, dual expansion VGA slot of up to 400mm in length without an HDD rack, and a power supply with a length of up to 220mm. As for cooling fans, the chassis can accommodate three 140mm or two 200mm front fans, up to two 200mm fans on top, and a radiator up to 360mm on top and 420mm at the front.
Handy I/O Ports
The top-front panel of S500 TG Snow features two USB 3.0 ports two standard USB 2.0 ports, providing direct access points when needed.
DMD: Dismantlable Modular Design
Thermaltakes Dismantlable Modular Design enables users to build the chassis with minimal modular components with its modular panels, racks, brackets, and pre-design mounting arrays. With Dismantlable Modular Design, installation is a breeze giving builders easy access for mounting and installation.
Pricing and Availability
The Thermaltake S500 Tempered Glass Snow Edition chassis is now available for pre-order at the TT Premium Store for $109.99 USD.