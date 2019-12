Thermaltake S500 Tempered Glass Snow Edition Available for Pre-Order

Key Features

The Thermaltake S500 TG Snow is made with a full metal structure and has a sleek front panel design along with an elegant 4mm tempered glass window. This case hides the ample air intakes, and the removable power supply cover that gives you plenty of space to route cables and cleans up the build.With Patented Rotational PCI-E slots, you can choose to display your graphic cards vertically which helps gain flexible space for the system.The S500 TG Snow offers superb hardware and liquid cooling support. It can support a CPU cooler with a maximum height of 172mm, dual expansion VGA slot of up to 400mm in length without an HDD rack, and a power supply with a length of up to 220mm. As for cooling fans, the chassis can accommodate three 140mm or two 200mm front fans, up to two 200mm fans on top, and a radiator up to 360mm on top and 420mm at the front.The top-front panel of S500 TG Snow features two USB 3.0 ports two standard USB 2.0 ports, providing direct access points when needed. Thermaltake s Dismantlable Modular Design enables users to build the chassis with minimal modular components with its modular panels, racks, brackets, and pre-design mounting arrays. With Dismantlable Modular Design, installation is a breeze giving builders easy access for mounting and installation.The Thermaltake S500 Tempered Glass Snow Edition chassis is now available for pre-order at the TT Premium Store for $109.99 USD.