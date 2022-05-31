Thermaltake SWAFAN 12 RGB and SWAFAN 14 RGB Fans Released

First introduced at the 2022 Thermaltake Expo July, the Thermaltake SWAFAN RGB Series feature removable and switchable fan blades having two types included to allow builders to choose between pushing and pulling airflow. Having two fan blade types also means the Thermaltake SWAFAN RGB fans can achieve the most aesthetic look by having the front of the frame always on the visible side whether you use it on the front of the case to pull air in or at the bottom of the case to pull air upward, ensuring the RGB LEDs are always on the visible side as well. Furthermore, the removable fan blades also make cleaning and maintenance a breeze.
The SWAFAN RGB is available in 120mm and 140mm variants, the SWAFAN 12 RGB and SWAFAN 14 RGB, both sold in a 3-fan pack.
Quick Specs
SWAFAN 12 RGB
Black Labeled Standard Fan Blade:
- Air Pressure: 2.58 mmH2O (Max)
- Airflow: 53.02 CFM (Max)
Silver Labeled Reverse Fan Blade
- Air Pressure: 2.19 mmH2O (Max)
- Airflow: 54.85 CFM (Max)
SWAFAN 14 RGB
Black Labeled Standard Fan Blade:
- Air Pressure: 3.12 mmH2O (Max)
- Airflow: 77.6 CFM (Max)
Silver Labeled Reverse Fan Blade
- Air Pressure: 2.59 mmH2O (Max)
- Airflow: 71.3 CFM (Max)
Pricing and Availability
The Thermaltake SWAFAN RGB Series fans are now available on the TT Premium store network, see pricing below.
Thermaltake SWAFAN 12 RGB Radiator Fan (3-Fan Pack): $119.99
Thermaltake SWAFAN 14 RGB Radiator Fan (3-Fan Pack): $129.99