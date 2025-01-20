Thermaltake The Tower 600 Chassis Gets Three New Colours

Thermaltake Technology is excited to introduce a delightful new twist to The Tower 600 Mid Tower Chassis with the addition of three new stunning colours: Mint Strawberry, Butter Caramel, and Mocha Mousse. These pastel-inspired designs offer a refreshing blend of style and performance, targeting gamers and content creators who seek both individuality and high-end functionality in their setups.
Each new colour brings a unique visual identity:
Mint Strawberry features a teal exterior with a pink interior for a vibrant, playful look.
Butter Caramel combines bright yellow with deep caramel brown, offering warmth and boldness.
Mocha Mousse delivers a calming mocha and white palette with minimalist appeal.
The Thermaltake Tower 600 maintains its iconic vertical layout and octagonal prism design, with support for both standard ATX and hidden-connector motherboards like ASUS BTF and MSI PROJECT ZERO. It accommodates high-performance cooling solutions, including up to 420mm and 360mm AIOs, and multiple fan configurations. Additional features include rotating PCI-E slots, removable tempered glass panels, tidy cable management, and an optional 3.9" LCD screen for system stats or custom visualsall designed to combine powerful functionality with a clean, customizable look.
Key Features of The Tower 600 Mid Tower Chassis:
Vertical Octagonal Design Signature upright layout with a space-efficient, modern prism shape.
Next-Gen Motherboard Support Compatible with standard and hidden-connector motherboards; side panels allow easy cable access.
High-End Cooling Supports up to 420mm and 360mm AIOs, with two CT140 fans pre-installed and space for up to 13 fans.
Spacious Interior Fits 210mm CPU coolers, 400mm GPUs, 220mm PSUs, and multiple SSD/HDD configurations.
Tool-Free Access Removable tempered glass and mesh panels, rotatable PCI-E slots, and GPU brackets for flexible builds.
Smart Cable Management Built-in clips, Velcro straps, and cable ties keep wiring neat and organised.
Optional LCD Screen Kit 3.9" display shows system info, weather, time, and custom images or GIFs.
Dust Filters & I/O Ports Multiple filters for dust protection; top I/O includes USB-C, four USB-A ports, HD audio, and more.
For more information, visit the product pages below:
Thermaltake The Tower 600 Mint Strawberry
Thermaltake The Tower 600 Butter Caramel
Thermaltake The Tower 600 Mocha Mousse