Thermaltake The Tower 600 Chassis Gets Three New Colours

👤by Michael Pabia Comments 📅09.07.2025 13:24:40
Press Release



Thermaltake Technology is excited to introduce a delightful new twist to The Tower 600 Mid Tower Chassis with the addition of three new stunning colours: Mint Strawberry, Butter Caramel, and Mocha Mousse. These pastel-inspired designs offer a refreshing blend of style and performance, targeting gamers and content creators who seek both individuality and high-end functionality in their setups.

Each new colour brings a unique visual identity:
 Mint Strawberry features a teal exterior with a pink interior for a vibrant, playful look.
 Butter Caramel combines bright yellow with deep caramel brown, offering warmth and boldness.
 Mocha Mousse delivers a calming mocha and white palette with minimalist appeal.


Butter Caramel (left), Mocha Mousse (middle), Mint Strawberry (right)


The Thermaltake Tower 600 maintains its iconic vertical layout and octagonal prism design, with support for both standard ATX and hidden-connector motherboards like ASUS BTF and MSI PROJECT ZERO. It accommodates high-performance cooling solutions, including up to 420mm and 360mm AIOs, and multiple fan configurations. Additional features include rotating PCI-E slots, removable tempered glass panels, tidy cable management, and an optional 3.9" LCD screen for system stats or custom visualsall designed to combine powerful functionality with a clean, customizable look.



Key Features of The Tower 600 Mid Tower Chassis:
 Vertical Octagonal Design  Signature upright layout with a space-efficient, modern prism shape.
 Next-Gen Motherboard Support  Compatible with standard and hidden-connector motherboards; side panels allow easy cable access.
 High-End Cooling  Supports up to 420mm and 360mm AIOs, with two CT140 fans pre-installed and space for up to 13 fans.
 Spacious Interior  Fits 210mm CPU coolers, 400mm GPUs, 220mm PSUs, and multiple SSD/HDD configurations.
 Tool-Free Access  Removable tempered glass and mesh panels, rotatable PCI-E slots, and GPU brackets for flexible builds.
 Smart Cable Management  Built-in clips, Velcro straps, and cable ties keep wiring neat and organised.
 Optional LCD Screen Kit  3.9" display shows system info, weather, time, and custom images or GIFs.
 Dust Filters & I/O Ports  Multiple filters for dust protection; top I/O includes USB-C, four USB-A ports, HD audio, and more.

For more information, visit the product pages below:
Thermaltake The Tower 600 Mint Strawberry
Thermaltake The Tower 600 Butter Caramel
Thermaltake The Tower 600 Mocha Mousse

Assigned tags:
Thermaltake, Chassis, Case

Related Stories

Recent Stories

« Cooler Master Expands MasterLiquid Atmos II Series with Three Variants · Thermaltake The Tower 600 Chassis Gets Three New Colours · Fractal Design Introduces Epoch »