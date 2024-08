Thermaltake The Tower 600 Series Chassis with Hidden-Connector Motherboard Support

The Tower 600 retains the iconic contours of its predecessors with a vertical body design, but in an octagonal prism shape that provides flexibility and minimizes obstructions to your gaming and workspace.With the optional chassis stand kit, which includes a bottom cover panel and a display stand for horizontal case placement, The Tower 600 allows for easy customization of the case for a unique viewing experience.Created for next-generation motherboards, The Tower 600 features a special design that enables support for both standard motherboards and hidden-connector motherboards. Moreover, there are two removable panels on the both left and right sides of the rear side for easy access to cable routing.The Tower 600 provides excellent cooling by supporting up to a 420mm radiator on the right side and a 360mm radiator on the left side, effectively reducing the temperature inside the chassis and maintaining optimal system performance.The Tower 600 features three 3mm tempered glass panels on the front and two perforated panels on each side. All are easily removable without tools.The Tower 600 features two 140mm PWM fans on the top to provide good cooling performance.Maximize your Tower 600s visual effects by upgrading it with our LCD Screen Kit. The 3.9 LCD Display allows you to monitor real-time information and upload any images or GIFs to add extra flair using the TT RGB Plus 2.0 software. It also allows you to interact with the cooling components that feature the same LCD displays. The latest version includes weather mode and time mode for users to expand the usage of our LCD displays.Featuring the brackets on the top, left and right side, The Tower 600 has the capacity to support up to a 420mm AIO radiator on the right side and a 360mm AIO radiator on the left side, and it can accommodate up to thirteen 120mm fans or nine 140mm fans. Installation is a breeze thanks to the removable fan bracket that simplifies the process.Featuring a vertical chassis design, The Tower 600 still has well-designed cold air intakes and hot air exhausts to keep the internal temperature low at all times.The Tower 600 has well-designed filters on the top, rear, inner sides, and inner bottom layer to protect the system from dust.The Tower 600 offers excellent hardware support. It can support a CPU cooler with a maximum height of 210mm, a GPU with a maximum length of 400mm (without power cover), a power supply with a length of up to 220mm, three 2.5 SSDs or a total of one 3.5 HDD.The Tower 600 provides effective cable management with its spacious space and two sets of cable clips in the rear chamber, plus Velcro straps and cable ties in the accessory box for a neat and organized setup.The Thermaltake The Tower 600 cases are sold for $169.99 MSRP. The Chassis Stand Kit for The Tower 600 is available for $34.99. For more details, visit the product the Thermaltake Technology website