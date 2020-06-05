Thermaltake TOUGHFAN 12 High Static Pressure Radiator Fan is Now Available

Press Release
Thermaltake officially launches the TOUGHFAN 12 High Static Pressure Radiator Fan which is designed to achieve maximum static pressure and low noise signature for users that pursue high-end cooling. First announced at the 2020 Thermaltake Expo June, the TOUGHFAN fan is a PWM controlled fan designed to perform at a maximum operating speed of up to 2000 RPM and is optimized for high static pressure while maintaining minimal noise levels. The liquid crystal polymer (LCP) fan blades are extremely tensile in strength; its low thermal expansion coefficient can reduce the fans vibration when running at full speed. Other than that, the centerpiece of the TOUGHFAN 12s motor hub is made of full steel, and the shaft is reinforced by copper housing, which not only secures the fan but further lowers the noise while the fan is in operation. The TOUGHFAN also incorporates a 2nd generation hydraulic bearing, which provides not only stability but helps the fan reach a longer lifespan. For users who are looking for a high-performance, low noise fan for their PC, the new TOUGHFAN 12 High Static Pressure Radiator Fan will be the perfect addition to their build.
Exceptional Blade Design
Featuring high tensile strength and low thermal expansion coefficient materials, the fan blade is built with special liquid crystal polymer (LCP), a compound that minimizes vibration when the fan is operating at full speed.
Metal-Reinforced Motor Hub
The TOUGHFAN 12s center is constructed with a full steel motor hub providing enhanced stability and durability.
The 2nd Generation Hydraulic Bearing
The 2nd generation hydraulic bearing incorporates a new shaft design with inside etches allowing preservation of lubricant on both sides whilst reducing noise during operation. Lowering audible levels and extending lifespan.
Built for Superior Cooling
The Thermaltake TOUGHFAN 12 is designed for all cooling applications. Its your perfect go-to solution whether you using it as a radiator fan or on an air cooler. Level up with the TOUGHFAN for superior cooling performance.
Anti-Vibration Mounting System
The in-mold injection anti-vibration rubber pads dampen the vibration of the fan allowing the fan to spin at higher levels without compromising noise levels. The fan is designed with 80% coverage for all corners, maintaining low noise levels when in operation.
Pricing and Availability
The Thermaltake TOUGHFAN 12 is now available at TT Premium Store, available in single-pack for 22,32/$19.99.
Thermaltake TOUGHFAN 12 High Static Pressure Radiator Fan is Now Available
Comments
Related Stories
Recent Stories
« EPOS Rejuvenates The SENNHEISER GSP 600 Series · Thermaltake TOUGHFAN 12 High Static Pressure Radiator Fan is Now Available