Thermaltake TOUGHFAN 12 High Static Pressure Radiator Fan is Now Available

Featuring high tensile strength and low thermal expansion coefficient materials, the fan blade is built with special liquid crystal polymer (LCP), a compound that minimizes vibration when the fan is operating at full speed.The TOUGHFAN 12ís center is constructed with a full steel motor hub providing enhanced stability and durability.The 2nd generation hydraulic bearing incorporates a new shaft design with inside etches allowing preservation of lubricant on both sides whilst reducing noise during operation. Lowering audible levels and extending lifespan.The Thermaltake TOUGHFAN 12 is designed for all cooling applications. Itís your perfect go-to solution whether you using it as a radiator fan or on an air cooler. Level up with the TOUGHFAN for superior cooling performance.The in-mold injection anti-vibration rubber pads dampen the vibration of the fan allowing the fan to spin at higher levels without compromising noise levels. The fan is designed with 80% coverage for all corners, maintaining low noise levels when in operation.The Thermaltake TOUGHFAN 12 is now available at TT Premium Store , available in single-pack for 22,32Ä/$19.99.