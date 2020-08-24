Thermaltake TOUGHFAN 14 Now Available in Single-Fan and Two-Fan Packs

The Thermaltake TOUGHFAN 14 high static pressure radiator fan is now available in single-fan and two-fan packs. The TOUGHFAN 14 is designed for water-cooling radiators that use the 140mm fan form-factor. The TOUGHFAN 14 fans are PWM controlled and have a maximum operating speed of 2000RPM, optimized to deliver high static pressure at minimal noise levels. It features liquid crystal polymer (LCP) fan blades that are extremely durable with a low thermal expansion coefficient that helps reduce vibration when running at high speeds.
Thermaltake TOUGHFAN 14 FeaturesPWM Controlled
PWM-controlled TOUGHFAN 14 fans allow the temperature sensor on the motherboard to send signals to the fans, allowing them to ramp up when needed or slow down when necessary.
High Air Pressure and High Air Flow
TOUGHFAN 14 is designed with a static pressure of 3.54 mm-H2O and with an airflow of 119.1 CFM.
Optimized Gen.2 Hydraulic bearing
The Thermaltake TOUGHFAN is equipped with an optimized second-generation hydraulic bearing. The hydraulic bearing's unique structural design stores the lubricant in tiny grooves of those easily abraded areas, which not only decreases friction significantly but achieves a longer lifespan.
Anti-Vibration Mounting System
The In-mould injection anti-vibration rubber pads dampen the vibration of the fan allowing the fan to spin at higher levels without compromising noise levels. The fan is designed with 80% coverage for all corners, maintaining low noise levels when in operation.
Availability, Warranty, and Pricing
The Thermaltake TOUGHFAN 14 High Static Pressure Fan is available for purchase via the Thermaltake worldwide network of authorized retailers and distributors as well as the TT Premium Store. The TOUGHFAN 14 single-fan pack has an MSRP of 26,22 (inc. VAT), the two-fan pack for 46,69 (inc. VAT).