Thermaltake TOUGHFAN EX12/14 Pro Are Now Available in White

Key Features

Larger pogo pin contact pads for improved alignment and faster, more efficient fan installation.Quick Connect Design eliminates excess cables, simplifying installation.Nine extended Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP) blades optimized for increased airflow and static pressure with minimized vibration.Easily remove and swap fan blades for customizable airflow direction.New technology allows the fan to reach up to 2000 RPM for improved performance.TOUGHFAN EX12: Standard blades  3.19 mmH2O static pressure, 70.8 CFM airflow, <22.6 dB-A noise; Reverse blades  2.6 mmH2O static pressure, 64.21 CFM airflow, <29.8 dB-A noise.TOUGHFAN EX14: Standard blades  3.57 mmH2O static pressure, 119.6 CFM airflow, <31.6 dB-A noise; Reverse blades  2.95 mmH2O static pressure, 102.3 CFM airflow, <34.1 dB-A noise.Square frame prevents air leakage, enhancing cooling performance on radiators or chassis.Fan blades can always face forward, maintaining a clean, symmetrical look.Fan blades are removable and washable for convenient maintenance.80% corner coverage with in-mold anti-vibration rubber pads reduces noise and vibration at high RPMs.TOUGHFAN EX12 Pro White (3-Fan Pack): US$79.99TOUGHFAN EX14 Pro White (3-Fan Pack): US$89.99