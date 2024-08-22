Thermaltake TOUGHFAN EX12/14 Pro Are Now Available in White

Thermaltake Technology releases the TOUGHFAN EX12/14 Pro High Static Pressure PC Cooling Fan Swappable Edition (3-Fan Pack) in a brand-new White colour. With its MagForce 2.0 system and pristine aesthetic, this latest edition is perfect for those looking to build sleek, high-performance non-RGB setups.
The TOUGHFAN EX12/14 Pro White is designed to blend modern aesthetics with powerful cooling performance, featuring a clean white finish that complements minimalist or all-white PC builds. It incorporates the MagForce 2.0 Quick Connect Design, which simplifies fan installation by ensuring precise alignment and reducing cable clutter. The fans blades are swappable, offering flexibility in orientation, and can be easily removed for cleaning.
Equipped with nine Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP) blades, the TOUGHFAN EX Pro delivers strong airflow and static pressure, with the 120mm model providing up to 70.8 CFM and 3.19 mmH2O static pressure, and the 140mm model reaching 119.6 CFM and 3.57 mmH2O. Both models maintain low noise levels, even at high speeds. The square frame design helps prevent air leakage, while rubber-padded corners minimize vibration for quieter operation, making it an ideal choice for builders seeking top-tier performance and a sleek, RGB-free setup.
Key FeaturesMagForce 2.0 Quick Connect Design:
Larger pogo pin contact pads for improved alignment and faster, more efficient fan installation.
Reduced Cable Clutter:
Quick Connect Design eliminates excess cables, simplifying installation.
Specially Engineered Fan Blades:
Nine extended Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP) blades optimized for increased airflow and static pressure with minimized vibration.
Swappable Blades:
Easily remove and swap fan blades for customizable airflow direction.
High RPM Capability:
New technology allows the fan to reach up to 2000 RPM for improved performance.
Customizable Airflow and Pressure:
TOUGHFAN EX12: Standard blades 3.19 mmH2O static pressure, 70.8 CFM airflow, <22.6 dB-A noise; Reverse blades 2.6 mmH2O static pressure, 64.21 CFM airflow, <29.8 dB-A noise.
TOUGHFAN EX14: Standard blades 3.57 mmH2O static pressure, 119.6 CFM airflow, <31.6 dB-A noise; Reverse blades 2.95 mmH2O static pressure, 102.3 CFM airflow, <34.1 dB-A noise.
Improved Fan Frame Design:
Square frame prevents air leakage, enhancing cooling performance on radiators or chassis.
Aesthetic-Optimized:
Fan blades can always face forward, maintaining a clean, symmetrical look.
Easy Cleaning:
Fan blades are removable and washable for convenient maintenance.
Anti-Vibration System:
80% corner coverage with in-mold anti-vibration rubber pads reduces noise and vibration at high RPMs.
Pricing
TOUGHFAN EX12 Pro White (3-Fan Pack): US$79.99
TOUGHFAN EX14 Pro White (3-Fan Pack): US$89.99
Links
TOUGHFAN EX12 Pro White
TOUGHFAN EX14 Pro White