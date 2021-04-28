Thermaltake TOUGHLIQUID Ultra Liquid and Floe RC Ultra Coolers Now Available

Thermaltake announces the availability of the TOUGHLIQUID Ultra Series and Floe RC Ultra Series liquid coolers which are both introduced at the Thermaltake 2021 June Expo virtual exhibit.
TOUGHLIQUID Ultra Series Liquid CPU Coolers
The TOUGHLIQUID Ultra Series comes in 240mm and 360mm radiator sizes and comes bundled with the high-performance TOUGHFAN 12 Turbo radiator fans. The TOUGHLIQUID Ultra coolers also sports a 2.1-inch LCD display on its water block which is fully customizable allowing users to display real-time monitor status or custom GIF or JPG images for personalization. Furthermore, the LCD display can be rotated from 0° to 270° to ensure that the display remains upright regardless of orientation.
The TOUGHLIQUID Ultra 240/360 AIO Liquid CPU coolers support Intel and AMD mainstream platforms and Intel LGA 2066 HEDT sockets. For more information, please visit the links below.
Thermaltake TOUGHLIQUID Ultra 240
Thermaltake TOUGHLIQUID Ultra 360
Floe RC Ultra Series Liquid CPU and Memory Coolers
The Thermaltake Floe RC Ultra Series is an all-in-one liquid cooler that delivers cooling to the CPU and memory. It comes with a fully customizable LCD on its water block and memory block. The Floe RC Ultra Series also comes bundled with the TOUGHFAN 12 Turbo radiator fans and is available in 240mm and 360mm radiator sizes. The Floe RC Ultra Series is compatible with the Thermaltake TOUGHRAM RC memory modules only.
The Floe RC Ultra 240/360 AIO Liquid CPU and memory coolers support Intel and AMD mainstream platforms and Intel LGA 2066 HEDT sockets. To learn more, please visit the links below.
Thermaltake Floe RC Ultra 240
Thermaltake Floe RC Ultra 360
Pricing and Availability
The Thermaltake TOUGHLIQUID Ultra Series and Floe RC Ultra Series coolers are now available at selected TT Premium online stores worldwide. See pricing below.
TOUGHLIQUID Ultra 240: US$259.99
TOUGHLIQUID Ultra 360: US$289.99
Floe RC Ultra 240: US$419.99
Floe RC Ultra 360: US$449.99