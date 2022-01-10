Thermaltake Toughpower PF1 1050W/1200W Now Available

Thermaltake announces the availability of the Toughpower PF1 1050W and Toughpower PF1 1200W 80PLUS platinum compact ATX power supply units on its TT Premium channels and partner resellers worldwide. The Toughpower PF1 1050W/1200W PSUs were revealed during the 2022 Thermaltake Expo January. These power supply units feature a 120mm High-Static Pressure Fan with a maximum fan speed of 2500 RPM. Nevertheless, the PSUs also feature Smart Zero Fan technology that minimizes fan noise and shuts it off at low loads. The Toughpower PF1 1050W/1200W comes in a compact ATX form factor thats only 150mm in length, shorter than most ATX PSUs, providing more space for cable management or to fit into compact cases.
ToughPower PF1 1050W/1200W Platinum Key Features120mm High Static Pressure Fan
The Thermaltake Toughpower PF1 1050W/1200W Platinum features a High Static Pressure Fan with a maximum fan speed of up to 2500 RPM, ensuring superb cooling performance. The 2nd Generation Hydraulic Bearing incorporates a new shaft design with inside etches, an Exceptional Blade Design to guarantee that the fan blades are very tensile in strength, and the Anti-Vibration Mounting System to provide protection and silent operation.
Compact Design with 140mm Depth
The ToughPower PF1 Platinum Series is designed to be compact with a size of 140mm (D) x 86mm (H) x 150mm (L) which provides ample space for cable management.
Smart Zero Fan
Designed with our Smart Zero Fan, the fan will not spin until the load exceeds 30% of the power supply, minimizing the fan noise.
<30mV Low Ripple Noise
All ripples are lower than 30mV on +12V, +5V or +3.3V from 0% to 100% load to ensure a stable operation and keep your performance-critical components functioning more reliable for longer.
Extremely Strict Voltage Regulation < ±2%
The voltage regulation, stricter than Intels standard ±5% for major rails and ±10% for -12V, is set to no more than ±2% for major rails to meet the highest performance.
Fully Modular Low-Profile Flat Cable
Offers cable selection for users while powering the system at an advantageous voltage. Low-profile flat black cable makes cable management easier, reduces clutter and increases airflow inside the chassis.
Premium Japanese 105°C/221°F Capacitors
Providing great durability as well as offering the highest stability, while remaining reliable.
High Amperage Single +12V Rail
A powerful single +12V rail ensures a stable and reliable supply to other PC components.
80 PLUS Platinum Certified and Intel C6/C7 States Ready
Toughpower PF1 Platinum series saves energy through its high energy efficiency of up to 92% and is certified to 80 PLUS Platinum. The series has been optimized to work with all generations of Intels processors to achieve maximum energy saving.
Pricing, Warranty, and Availability
The Thermaltake Toughpower PF1 1050W/1200W PSUs are backed with a 10-year warranty, now available on the TT Premium Stores worldwide.
Available for 276.90 (PF1 1050W) and 290.90 (PF1 1200W) in TT Premium Europe.
Learn more about the Thermaltake ToughPower PF1 Platinum series PSUs on the product page links below.
Thermaltake Toughpower PF1 1050W Platinum
Thermaltake Toughpower PF1 1200W Platinum