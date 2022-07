Thermaltake Toughpower PF1 1050W/1200W Now Available

ToughPower PF1 1050W/1200W Platinum Key Features

The Thermaltake Toughpower PF1 1050W/1200W Platinum features a High Static Pressure Fan with a maximum fan speed of up to 2500 RPM, ensuring superb cooling performance. The 2nd Generation Hydraulic Bearing incorporates a new shaft design with inside etches, an Exceptional Blade Design to guarantee that the fan blades are very tensile in strength, and the Anti-Vibration Mounting System to provide protection and silent operation.The ToughPower PF1 Platinum Series is designed to be compact with a size of 140mm (D) x 86mm (H) x 150mm (L) which provides ample space for cable management.Designed with our Smart Zero Fan, the fan will not spin until the load exceeds 30% of the power supply, minimizing the fan noise.All ripples are lower than 30mV on +12V, +5V or +3.3V from 0% to 100% load to ensure a stable operation and keep your performance-critical components functioning more reliable for longer.The voltage regulation, stricter than Intel’s standard ±5% for major rails and ±10% for -12V, is set to no more than ±2% for major rails to meet the highest performance.Offers cable selection for users while powering the system at an advantageous voltage. Low-profile flat black cable makes cable management easier, reduces clutter and increases airflow inside the chassis.Providing great durability as well as offering the highest stability, while remaining reliable.A powerful single +12V rail ensures a stable and reliable supply to other PC components.Toughpower PF1 Platinum series saves energy through its high energy efficiency of up to 92% and is certified to 80 PLUS Platinum. The series has been optimized to work with all generations of Intel’s processors to achieve maximum energy saving.The Thermaltake Toughpower PF1 1050W/1200W PSUs are backed with a 10-year warranty, now available on the TT Premium Stores worldwide.Available for €276.90 (PF1 1050W) and €290.90 (PF1 1200W) in TT Premium Europe Learn more about the Thermaltake ToughPower PF1 Platinum series PSUs on the product page links below.