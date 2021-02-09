Thermaltake TT Premium PCIe 4.0 Extender Cables Now Available

Thermaltake announces the availability of its PCIe 4.0 extender series cables with up to 16 Gbps data transmission speed, superior to PCIe 3.0 riser cables that only offer 8 Gbps. The Thermaltake TT Premium PCIe 4.0 extender cable series is available in 300mm, 600mm, and 300mm with 90° adapter. The PCIe 4.0 extender cables are ideal for builders using a vertical graphics card mounting orientation and modders creating new ways to mount their graphics card. The TT Premium PCIe 4.0 extender cables are ideal for mounting the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30-Series and Radeon RX 6000-Series graphics cards.
The Thermaltake TT Premium PCIe 4.0 Extender Cables comes with EMI shielding with a five sole flat cable design. This design provides minimal signal disturbance and degradation of performance with superb cable management allowing for ultra-tight bend radius. Builders can opt for the cable with a 90° adapter for vertical GPU mounting easily.
Key FeaturesUltimate High-Speed Cable
The TT Premium PCIe 4.0 Extender Series features extremely fast graphic data transmission that means the extender is capable of expanding bandwidth up to 16 Gbps and beyond.
Crafted for Space-Saving
Made with ultra-realizable quality, the ribbonized format flat cable design permits for multiple folds and an ultra-tight bend radius while delivering an incredible performance.
EMI Shielding with Conducting Polymer
The extender utilizes the latest materials for EMI shielding with five sole flat cables design. This technique allows each cable to be fully covered by electromagnetic interference shielding with conducting polymer to guard against incoming or outgoing emissions of electromagnetic frequencies, minimize disturbance and degradation on performance, and reduce the weight of the extender.
Unique Cable Protector
The exclusive cable protector is used to enhance the durability of the extender as well as prevent cable damage. Especially, when connecting to the motherboard, the extender is folded or twisted to maximize the internal space and optimize the airflow. In short, this design aims to avoid signal loss and help achieve excellent signal integrity.
Easy Installation
The PCIe 4.0 Extender Series provides the best connectivity and lifespan. Support both AMD and Intel motherboard. Also, the 90-degree adapter allows users to connect graphics cards vertically to the mainboard and nicely showcase it.
Pricing and Availability
The Thermaltake TT Premium PCIe 4.0 Extender Cable Series is now available at TT Premium stores worldwide. See MSRP below.
TT Premium PCIe 4.0 Extender 300mm: US$89.99
TT Premium PCIe 4.0 Extender 600mm: US$104.99
TT Premium PCIe 4.0 Extender 300mm with 90° adapter: US$94.99