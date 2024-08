Thermaltake Unveils G700 RGB Gaming Desk

Features the special dynamic screen glide design, you can easily move the screen position to maximize the flexibility of desktop use, facilitating multi-dimensional transformation. The slide rail is made of high-strength aluminium alloy, making it durable and tough.The ultimate storage system of the Thermaltake G700 RGB Gaming Desk is a unique and advanced feature. It features a distinctive two-piece tabletop design, with the rear tabletop being flip-open, providing direct access to the cable management compartment below, ensuring a tidy workspace and igniting creativity.The Thermaltake G700 RGB Gaming Desk is equipped with two magnetic cable organizers that can be attached to designated areas on the desktop to help you keep your cables neatly organized in the cable management compartment.The unique dual-motor drive system ensures that the Thermaltake G700 RGB Gaming Desk rises and falls smoothly, providing a steady and safe working environment. The up and down speed is 35mm/s, with a rising and falling height of 610-1250mm and a load bearing of 130 kg. Moreover, the system produces less than 46 decibels of noise.For your safety, we’ve included an anti-collision safety sensor to automatically detect when the desk encounters obstacles while elevating your gaming desk.The RGB colourful lights behind the desktop can be adjusted manually with 5 different lighting effect settings(Static, Colorful Neon, Flicker, Colorful Flicker, Spectrum Running), creating a full atmosphere for gaming and movie-watching.Designed with an optimized full-cloth mouse pad surface(160cm x 65.5cm) and semi-coarse textured weave. G700 enhanced mouse tracking and balanced gameplay.Utilizes a 6-button controller for easy operations along with a digital display board that shows accurate height adjustments. The smart controller panel features durable black switches that can set up to 2 height memory settings, and offers a safety lock and collision sensitivity management. What’s more, take it a step further and choose between 7 different lighting effect settings(Static, Colorful Neon, Flicker, Colorful Flicker, Reactive, Spectrum Running).The Thermaltake G700 RGB Gaming Desk is now available on TT Premium Stores for US$1,099.99 MSRP.