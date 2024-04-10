Thermaltake Unveils G700 RGB Gaming Desk

Thermaltake Technology announces the release of the G700 RGB Gaming Desk, available in black and snow colours. The black edition is now available for purchase and the snow edition is coming soon. The Thermaltake G700 RGB Gaming Desk is designed to redefine desktop space utilization for both office use and gaming. This desk supports up to two monitors and features a dynamic screen glide design for enhanced PC setup flexibility. Furthermore, its distinctive two-piece tabletop design simplifies cable management, making the G700 RGB Gaming Desk an excellent choice for those seeking both functionality and style.
The G700 RGB Gaming Desk features a hidden cable management system to keep the desk tidy. Its surface is a full-cover mousepad surface with a semi-coarse textured weave for precise mouse tracking. It features a smart control panel for easy height adjustment and RGB lighting control.
Maximum Flexibility, Perfectly Made for Dual Monitor Setting
Features the special dynamic screen glide design, you can easily move the screen position to maximize the flexibility of desktop use, facilitating multi-dimensional transformation. The slide rail is made of high-strength aluminium alloy, making it durable and tough.
Keep Everything Clean and Tidy
The ultimate storage system of the Thermaltake G700 RGB Gaming Desk is a unique and advanced feature. It features a distinctive two-piece tabletop design, with the rear tabletop being flip-open, providing direct access to the cable management compartment below, ensuring a tidy workspace and igniting creativity.
No More Messy Cables
The Thermaltake G700 RGB Gaming Desk is equipped with two magnetic cable organizers that can be attached to designated areas on the desktop to help you keep your cables neatly organized in the cable management compartment.
It Fits Any Height
The unique dual-motor drive system ensures that the Thermaltake G700 RGB Gaming Desk rises and falls smoothly, providing a steady and safe working environment. The up and down speed is 35mm/s, with a rising and falling height of 610-1250mm and a load bearing of 130 kg. Moreover, the system produces less than 46 decibels of noise.
Anti-collision Safety Sensor
For your safety, weve included an anti-collision safety sensor to automatically detect when the desk encounters obstacles while elevating your gaming desk.
RGB Lighting Strip
The RGB colourful lights behind the desktop can be adjusted manually with 5 different lighting effect settings(Static, Colorful Neon, Flicker, Colorful Flicker, Spectrum Running), creating a full atmosphere for gaming and movie-watching.
Full-Sized Mouse Pad
Designed with an optimized full-cloth mouse pad surface(160cm x 65.5cm) and semi-coarse textured weave. G700 enhanced mouse tracking and balanced gameplay.
Every Adjustment Just Works
Utilizes a 6-button controller for easy operations along with a digital display board that shows accurate height adjustments. The smart controller panel features durable black switches that can set up to 2 height memory settings, and offers a safety lock and collision sensitivity management. Whats more, take it a step further and choose between 7 different lighting effect settings(Static, Colorful Neon, Flicker, Colorful Flicker, Reactive, Spectrum Running).
Pricing
The Thermaltake G700 RGB Gaming Desk is now available on TT Premium Stores for US$1,099.99 MSRP.