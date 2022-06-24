Thermaltake View 300 MX and View 300 MX Snow Cases Now Available

Thermaltake announces the launch of the View 300 MX and View 300 MX Snow cases first introduced at the 2022 Thermaltake Expo July. Both cases feature two front panel options out of the box an option between a tempered glass front panel and a mesh front panel with the distinct TT mesh pattern. The View 300 MX and View 300 MX Snow also feature two 200mm and one 120mm ARGB PWM fans to provide excellent airflow. The cases also feature Thermaltakes patented rotatable PCI-E slots.
The Thermaltake View 300 MX and View 300 MX Snow cases support up to E-ATX motherboards and radiator sizes of up to 360mm at the front. The Thermaltake View 300 MX series has an incredibly well-organized interior space, allowing users to handle cable management like a champ. With its excellent cooling performance, customizability, ease of use, and user-friendly design, the View 300 MX series is ideal for you to make your next build epic, high-performing, and one-of-a-kind.
Key FeaturesTwo 200mm ARGB PWM and One 120mm ARGB PWM Fans Pre-Installed
Two 200mm ARGB PWM fans and one 120mm ARGB PWM fan are pre-installed, efficiently moving a considerable amount of air through the chassis with minor noise thanks to the fan speed control and through the PWM function. Furthermore, the LED lighting effects can be controlled with a physical button or motherboard-supported software.
Dual Front Panels
The Thermaltake View 300 MX cases come with dual front panels, including a tempered glass panel and a perforated steel panel featuring the TT Logo, allowing users to choose their own style.
Tempered Glass Window
The 4mm tempered glass panel on the side of the View 300 MX is thicker and more scratch resistant than standard acrylic. It enables you to display and admire all your components in their full RGB glory.
Patented Rotatable PCI-E Slots
Patented rotatable PCI-E slots allow vertical GPU installation. The design, compared with the more traditional 7+2 approach, has little limitation regarding the thickness of the graphics card. Additionally, the enclosed riser cable bracket helps to secure the riser cable at bay (supporting a 180° connector).
Excellent Dust Filtration
There are fine magnetic filters on the right, top, and at the bottom to provide excellent protection against dirt and dust from the outside of the case and they are easily removable for cleaning.
Removable PSU Cover
To achieve a more tidy-looking system, the built-in PSU cover is designed to hide unsightly cables with overall good ventilation.
Air Intake and Exhaust
The cooling performance of the Thermaltake View 300 MX is fabulous thanks to two 200mm ARGB PWM fans and one 120mm ARGB PWM fan pre-installed. The Perforated TT logo Steel Panel allows optimal air intake, while the tempered glass mesh panel also provides sufficient air intake through its mesh edge.
Massive Airflow & Amazing Performance
Thermal images were taken during thermal testing. Thanks to two pre-installed 200mm ARGB PWM fans in the front and one pre-installed 120mm ARGB PWM fan at the rear, we were able to ensure that the View 300 MX comes with massive airflow, which guarantees an amazing cooling performance that the interior temperature stays low and stable at all times.
Hardware Compatibility
The Thermaltake View 300 MX supports up to E-ATX motherboards (12x13), a CPU cooler with a maximum height of 175mm, graphics cards of up to 400mm in length without a reservoir, and a power supply with a length of up to 200mm.
Handy I/O Ports
For connectivity, the Thermaltake View 300 MX is equipped with two USB 3.0, one USB 3.2 Gen 2 type-c, as well as a headphone and microphone jack.
Sync with Motherboard RGB Software
Designed to synchronize with ASUS Aura Sync, GIGABYTE RGB Fusion, MSI Mystic Light Sync, and ASRock Polychrome SYNC. It supports motherboards with a 5V addressable RGB header, allowing you to control the lights directly from the software mentioned above without installing any extra lighting software or controllers.
Pricing and Availability
The Thermaltake View 300 MX and View 300 MX Snow cases are now available at the TT Premium stores worldwide.
Thermaltake View 300 MX: US$159.99
Thermaltake View 300 MX Snow: US$159.99