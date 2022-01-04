Thermaltake's Argent Gaming Keyboard Series Now Has a Low Profile Option

Model Name: Thermaltake Argent K6 RGB Low Profile Cherry MX Speed Silver / Cherry MX Red

Colour:- Titanium

Dimensions:- 454 x 157 x 37.5 mm



Switch Type:- Cherry MX RGB Low Profile Speed Silver / MX Red

Operating Force:

- Cherry MX Speed Silver: 45g, Linear, 1mm pre-travel, 3.2mm total travel

- Cherry MX Red: 45g, Linear, 1.2mm pre-travel, 3.2mm total travel

Backlight:- 16.8 Million RGB Colours; per-key



Key Lifespan:- 100 Million Clicks



On-board Memory:- Yes

Onboard Profiles:- 6

Multimedia Keys:- 5 + Volume Wheel



Interface:- USB (1000Hz polling)

Gold-Plated USB:- Yes

Anti-Ghost:- Yes / N key rollover (USB)

Audio and USB Passthrough:- Yes



Wrist Rest:- Yes (Magnetic, Detachable)

Braided Cable:- Yes, 1.8m

are expanding their gaming peripheral lineup this week with the introduction of their first low-profile mechanical gaming keyboard. Thewill be available to purchase in selected regions in variants equipped with either CHERRY MX Low Profile RGB Red or Cherry MX Low Profile RGB Speed Silver keyswitches.Each Argent K6 Low Profile is built for style, comfort and long-term durability. It features a curved top-plate for a seamless appearance that remains rigid under pressure; its low profile (a z-axis height of just 37.5mm) makes it easier to type; customisable RGB lighting makes personalising your set-up a trivial matter; and MX Low Profile switches are rated for up-to 100 million equally responsive clicks. A magnetic wrist-rest is also included to provide extra support and persistent comfort.A floating keycap design exposes the transparent MX Low Profile RGB switch housing, creating more all-encompassing illumination than is typical with mechanical keyboards. The switches are however not compatible with conventional MX-style keycaps, so customising this aspect of the keyboard will require a little more creativity.Cherry MX Low Profile Speed Silver switches have a short pre-travel distance of just 1.mm, and lightweight actuation force of 45g. Cherry MX Low Profile Red switches meanwhile have a slightly longer pre-travel distance of 1.2mm but an other identical actuation force. RGB models both support per-key backlighting with 16.8 million colours.Operating alongside the standard keys on the Argent K6 Low Profile are a set of adapted media keys and integrated scrolling knob. Users may also set the customized knob function through the TT iTake software, where they can also set-up macro recordings, audio settings and lighting configurations for additional keyboard functionality.As a peripheral that's fully compatible with Thermaltake's TT RGB PLUS 2.0 Ecosystem, the Argent K6 can operate alongside other products in the peripheral family to generate more immersive lighting in your gaming space.More information on the Argent K6 and other premium Thermaltake gaming peripherals visit Thermaltake.com . Regional MSRP is to be confirmed.