Thermaltake Toughpower SFX Gold Series power supplies now available. Offered in 450W, 550W, and 650W models these are the upgraded version of the previous SFX power supplies offering improved stability and reliability. The Toughpower SFX series power supplies are 125mm in width, 100mm in depth, and 63.5mm in height. It comes equipped with a 90mm Hydraulic Bearing Fan that delivers improved cooling compared to the previous SFX series with 82mm fans.
Thermaltake Toughpower SFX Gold Series FeaturesLow Ripple Noise
A new feature to ensure more stable operation of power supplies and keeps your performance-critical components working consistently for longer: All ripples are lower than 30mV on +12V, +5V or +3.3V from 0% to 100% load.
Extremely Strict Voltage Regulation
To ensure the PSU is meeting the highest performance, we set an extremely strict voltage regulation that is no more than ±2% for major rails in comparison with Intels standard +-5% for major rails and +-10% for -12V.
Ultra-Quiet 90mm Hydraulic Bearing Fan
The new Ultra Quiet Hydraulic Bearing Fan has been upgraded from 82mm to 90mm to better intake more air to cool down the power supply whilst maintaining a silent working environment.
SFX to ATX Adapter Bracket
Toughpower SFX Gold series come with an SFX to ATX adapter bracket to offers users more choices when it comes to selecting the ideal case for the build.
Zero RPM Smart Fan
Built with an intelligent temperature-controlled Zero RPM Smart Fan, the fan can effectively reduce unwelcome noise generated by fan operation and ramping up only when needed.
Fully Modular Low-Profile Flat Cable
Toughpower SFX Gold series offers modular cable selection, including Main Power Connector (24pin), ATX 12V (4+4pin), SATA (5pin), PCI-E (6+2pin), Peripheral (4Pin) & FDD and FDD Adapters for users while powering the system at an advantageous voltage. The low-profile flat black cables make cable management easier, reduces clutter and increases airflow inside the chassis.
Premium Japanese 105°C/221°F Capacitors
This series provides great durability and the highest stability while remaining reliable by adopting Premium Japanese Capacitors.
High Amperage Single +12V Rail
Powerful single +12V rail ensures a stable and reliable supply to other PC components.
Pricing and Availability
The Thermaltake Toughpower SFX Gold Series is now available at selected TT Premium Stores. See pricing below.
Toughpower SFX 450W Gold: 99,90
Toughpower SFX 550W Gold: 109,90
Toughpower SFX 650W Gold: 119,90