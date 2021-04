Thermaltake Toughpower SFX Gold Series Features

A new feature to ensure more stable operation of power supplies and keeps your performance-critical components working consistently for longer: All ripples are lower than 30mV on +12V, +5V or +3.3V from 0% to 100% load.To ensure the PSU is meeting the highest performance, we set an extremely strict voltage regulation that is no more than ±2% for major rails in comparison with Intel’s standard +-5% for major rails and +-10% for -12V.The new Ultra Quiet Hydraulic Bearing Fan has been upgraded from 82mm to 90mm to better intake more air to cool down the power supply whilst maintaining a silent working environment.Toughpower SFX Gold series come with an SFX to ATX adapter bracket to offers users more choices when it comes to selecting the ideal case for the build.Built with an intelligent temperature-controlled Zero RPM Smart Fan, the fan can effectively reduce unwelcome noise generated by fan operation and ramping up only when needed.Toughpower SFX Gold series offers modular cable selection, including Main Power Connector (24pin), ATX 12V (4+4pin), SATA (5pin), PCI-E (6+2pin), Peripheral (4Pin) & FDD and FDD Adapters for users while powering the system at an advantageous voltage. The low-profile flat black cables make cable management easier, reduces clutter and increases airflow inside the chassis.This series provides great durability and the highest stability while remaining reliable by adopting Premium Japanese Capacitors.Powerful single +12V rail ensures a stable and reliable supply to other PC components.The Thermaltake Toughpower SFX Gold Series is now available at selected TT Premium Stores. See pricing below.Toughpower SFX 450W Gold: 99,90€Toughpower SFX 550W Gold: 109,90€Toughpower SFX 650W Gold: 119,90€