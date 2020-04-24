Thirty-Five More Titles Now Game Ready on GeForce NOW

Assassin's Creed II Deluxe Edition (Uplay version)

Assassin's Creed III Remastered (Steam)

Assassins Creed Brotherhood (Steam)

Assassins Creed: Revelations (Uplay)



Heroes of Might & Magic III - HD Edition (Steam)

Heroes of Might & Magic V (Uplay and Steam)

Heroes of Might & Magic V: Tribes of the East (Uplay and Steam)



Might & Magic: Heroes VI (Uplay)

Might & Magic Heroes VII (Uplay and Steam)



TrackMania² Stadium (Uplay and Steam)

The Shattering (released Tuesday)

Call to Arms

Conan Unconquered

Creative Destruction

Darksiders: Warmastered Edition

Dead Age

Divinity: Original Sin (Classic)

Dungeon Defenders

Enclave

Gothic 3

Hitman: Absolution

Iron Sky: Invasion

King's Bounty: The Legend

Magicka

Overcooked!

Pro Cycling Manager 2017

S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Shadow of Chernobyl

Stoneshard

Streets of Rogue

Sudden Strike 4

Superhot

This Is the Police

Trailmakers

Trine 2: Complete Story

Tropico 4

Wurm Unlimited

are crowning a decidedly mixed week forwith the announcement of Game Ready-level support for 35 additional titles on the embattled game streaming platform. Despite losing the backing of major publishers like Microsoft Game Studios and Warner Bros. the green team are continuing to improve the play experience in hosted titles at an almost breakneck rate, mirroring their efforts in desktop driver development. Among the newly optimised titles are a fist-full from Ubisoft, plenty of indie titles, and newly released adventure gameThe GeForce NOW streaming servers may have more pixel-pushing power than your average super-computer but that doesn't mean developing per-game optimisations aren't a useful exercise. Every frame of latency is a hit to the experience and any stutter is amplified in perception if not in-game impact. A buttery smooth experience is if anything even more important on streaming servers; indeed, not having it is almost inexcusable given the provider has control over all aspects of the hardware.In order to play on GeForce NOW subscribers need to own the given game on the applicable distribution service (i.e. Steam, Uplay, Epic Games Store etc.), but once that's the case they're no longer be bound to high performance hardware requirements. Indeed, you need not have a Windows PC at all - the service is compatible with both PC and Apple Mac hardware sporting only very modest CPU performance characteristics.In addition to a conventional gameplay experience, GeForce NOW subscribers can enjoy RTX features such as real-time ray tracing without investing in an RTX 20-series GPU. Included among the supported RTX titles isand its, both Game Ready on the platform.A full list of titles updated to Game Ready status on GFN this week is as follows:Learn more about GeForce NOW at geforce.com