Three New Models Extend AOC's P2 Professional Monitor Series



U32P2



Q32P2



U28P2A

Display specialistextends its portfolio of P2 series professional displays with three new models: the 31.5 (80 cm)with 4K UHD (3840 x 2160 pixels), the 31.5with QHD (2560 x 1440 pixels) and the 28 (71.1 cm), also with 4K UHD resolution. For increased productivity when working at home or in the office, these monitors offer sizeable screen real estate, a height-adjustable stand with portrait orientation option, and a built-in USB hub to easily connect peripherals. Thanks to the Adaptive-Sync support to match the graphic cards framerate with the monitors refresh rate, stuttering and tearing is eliminated. AOCs new 31.5 P2 displays are available in Europe starting February 2021, while the 28 model will be available from April.AOCs P2 series represents the brands offer for professional business users seeking to increase productivity in their workflow. Whether used for working remotely or in an office, these displays features cover all of the essential requirements and much more. Offered in 22, 24, 27, 28, 32 and 34 display sizes, the majority of P2 series monitors are equipped with IPS panels, which are colour accurate and support wide viewing angles. The displays also feature ergonomic stands and flexible connectivity, with some models accepting USB-C input.The 31.5 U32P2 is equipped with a punchy, high-contrast (3000:1) VA panel with a 3840 x 2160 native resolution, also offering wide viewing angles (178°). The wide-gamut panel is also perfectly suited for digital editing tasks (119% sRGB, 88% AdobeRGB coverage). With its 4 ms GtG response time, the pixel responsiveness is fast, while the Adaptive-Sync support eliminates any tearing. Due to its powerful specs, the U32P2 also gives room for occasional, casual gaming on the side.The U32P2 has a slick appearance with a 3-side frameless design that hides the inner bezels when the display is off. It also supports AOCs VESA-P2 bracket, which enables users to easily attach a mini-PC such as an Intel NUC directly to the stand of the monitor, essentially creating a standalone all-in-one system. The U32P2 comes with two 3 W speakers and VESA 100 mount capability and features two HDMI 2.0 ports and one DisplayPort 1.2 connection.The 31.5 Q32P2 employs a vivid, colour-accurate (102% sRGB, 75% AdobeRGB coverage) IPS panel, offering wide viewing angles (178°). Its colour depth of 10 bit means it can display 1.07 billion colours. The panels native resolution is 2560 x 1440, running at 75 Hz refresh rate and with a 4 ms GtG response time. The increased refresh rate enables a smoother action and sharpness, for example when images are in motion, while scrolling a social media feed or a document, or when moving windows. When viewing 3D content with varying framerates, the display can also match its refresh rate with the GPUs frame count, eliminating artefacts such as stutter and tearing.The Q32P2 comes with thin bezels, two 3 W speakers and VESA 100 mount capability for alternative installations, and is compatible with AOCs VESA-P2 bracket, too. This model also provides two HDMI 1.4 inputs and a DisplayPort 1.2 input for varied connectivity with multiple devices.Suited for smaller desks, the 28 U28P2A boasts a colour-accurate (120% sRGB, 89% AdobeRGB) IPS panel and can display 1.07 billion colours. Thanks to the impressive pixel density of 158 ppi, the images on the U28P2A are extremely sharp. Just like its larger siblings, the U28P2A employs an ergonomic stand, AOCs VESA-P2 compatibility, Adaptive-Sync support, and is fitted with two 3 W speakers. U28P2As vivid and punchy image reproduction can be appreciated even better thanks to its 3-side frameless design.With comprehensive ergonomic adjustments (150 mm height, -180°/+180° swivel, generous tilt range and pivot mode), built-in speakers and a 4-port USB 3.2 hub, these models are fully packed. Low Blue Light mode reduces potentially harmful blue wavelengths for comfortable use in the dark, while the Flicker-Free technology eliminates flicker by using direct current instead of PWM to adjust brightness.The AOC Q32P2 and U32P2 will be available from February 2021 at an RRP of £269 and £379, respectively.The AOC U28P2A will be available from April 2021 at an RRP of £329.