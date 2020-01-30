Three New Turtle Beach Racing Sim Accessories Now Available

Turtle Beach has introduced three new Designed for Xbox racing game accessories, now available worldwide. The lineup includes the VelocityOne Race KD3 wheel and pedals system, the VelocityOne F-RX formula-style racing wheel, and the Turtle Beach Racer Wireless Racing Wheel for Xbox, offering a range of options for both sim racing enthusiasts and casual fans.
The new products expand Turtle Beachs VelocityOne simulation ecosystem, delivering racing solutions tailored to different skill levels and preferences. While the KD3 and F-RX target more advanced users with force feedback and premium materials, the Racer Wireless Wheel provides an accessible option for casual players who want a more immersive driving experience than a standard controller.
Turtle Beach VelocityOne Race KD3The Turtle Beach VelocityOne Race KD3 racing wheel and pedals system delivers the thrill of sim racing on Xbox and Windows with a K: Drive direct-drive motor that delivers 3.2Nm of force feedback with ultra-low latency and up to 2,160° of rotation. Magnetic paddle shifters offer precise, reliable shifts, while the Race Management Display lets drivers customise profiles on the fly. The adjustable aluminium pedals and modular design suit any setup, and the VelocityOne Tuner app makes customisation easy. Built for realism and performance, VelocityOne Race KD3 is an advanced force feedback system for serious racers.
Turtle Beach VelocityOne F-RXThe Turtle Beach VelocityOne F-RX formula-style racing wheel allows the most intense racing fans to dominate their favorite road course with formula racing precision and style. The F-RXs ten mechanical switches with RGB backlighting and five rotary dials provide quick access to critical functions for superior performance. Shift quickly and accurately with two magnetic paddle shifters, two clutch paddles plus a dedicated LED RPM dashboard to ensure every shift is timed exactly right. A quick-release, aluminium design with premium, racing-grade materials gives the F-RX an immersive, realistic feel that is designed exclusively for the K: Drive wheelbases of VelocityOne Race and VelocityOne Race KD3 systems.
Turtle Beach Racer Wireless Racing WheelThe Turtle Beach Racer wireless wheel lets drivers looking to level up their driving passion enjoy racing freedom through a 2.4GHz low-latency wireless connection with up to 30-foot range and up to 30 hours of battery life. The Turtle Beach Racer wheel is designed for Xbox and Windows, and its unique design offers the ease of effortlessly transitioning from a desk or table mount to a non-slip, adjustable lap mount on the couch with the included innovative mounting hardware. Designed to bring a more realistic feel to many favourite racing titles and games featuring driving-based gameplay, the Turtle Beach Racer wireless wheel also features controller mode, allowing it to be used as a wheel in driving games that do not support racing wheels, such as Rocket Racing.
Pricing and Availability
The Turtle Beach VelocityOne Race KD3, VelocityOne F-RX, and Turtle Beach Racer Wireless Wheel are available now at turtlebeach.com and participating retailers worldwide. See pricing below.
Turtle Beach VelocityOne Race KD3: $449.99/£329.99
Turtle Beach VelocityOne F-RX: $249.99/£189.99
Turtle Beach Racer Wireless Wheel: $179.99/£139.99