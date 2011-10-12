Thrustmaster Go Racing With The T.Racing Scuderia Ferrari Edition-DTS

Rennes, September 10, 2020 After thrilling gamers with the release of the T.Racing Scuderia Ferrari Edition gaming headset, Thrustmaster has partnered with DTS to offer true-to-life, ultra-immersive sound using DTS® Headphone:X spatialization technology.
The ultimate goal of this added technology is simple: to continue to improve the playing experience and performance of players who are constantly striving for better times.
Thanks to this collaboration, Xbox and PC players will have access to the DTS® Headphone:X app (code included giving access for a period of one year.), with the purchase of the T.Racing Scuderia Ferrari Edition-DTS gaming headset. This app provides a better overall audio level across all frequencies while offering a completely immersive 3D audio experience thanks to DTS unique encoding that was custom designed for the T.Racing Scuderia Ferrari Edition.
The DTS® Headphone:X technology amplifies the games audio system using the Microsoft spatial sound within Windows® in order to recreate the sound environment around the user. This technology is available for computer games through the Microsoft Store and was launched for Xbox systems on July 9, 2020.
"The revelation came when I used the Thrustmaster T.Racing Scuderia Ferrari Headphones with the correct model selected in the app. I'm usually skeptical of sound enhancement tech like this, but when paired with these headphones whatever corrective magic being applied by DTS makes such a difference to the audio quality, I'm pretty impressed."
- Sound Engineer, Slightly Mad Studios
The T.Racing Scuderia Ferrari Edition is an elegant and powerful officially licensed gaming headset. It is designed especially for fans of the Ferrari team, as well as for sim racers. Its color is inspired by the famous paddocks of the Scuderia Ferrari and its famous Rosso Corsa. The metal headband frame adds to the headsets realistic look and ensures excellent durability.
Key features of the T.RACING SCUDERIA FERRARI EDITION-DTS
- 3D audio thanks to the DTS Headphone:X (DTS Sound Unbound app available for Xbox and PC).
- Unidirectional microphone designed to only target your voice.
- Exceptional comfort, inspired by the headsets used in the paddocks.
- Product under official Ferrari license.
The T.Racing Scuderia Ferrari Edition-DTS gaming headset is available immediately at the Thrustmaster eshop, and will be sold more widely from September 24th. They have a suggested retail price of £89.99 (incl V.A.T.); 99.99 (incl V.A.T.); $99.99.
More information is available on the product page.