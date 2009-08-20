Thrustmaster Introduces T-LCM Pedals For Racing Simulators

Thrustmaster introduces the new T-LCM Pedals featuring the H.E.A.R.T. magnetic technology and a brake pedal with Load Cell Force sensor. The Thrustmaster T-LCM Pedals is the brands best and most advanced pedals to date. The H.E.A.R.T (HallEffect AccuRate Technology) magnetic sensor system is a US-patented technology that gives the T-LCM pedals unlimited lifespan of cutting-edge precision on both the acceleration and clutch pedals. The brake pedal features Load Cell Force sensor technology that enables numerous adjustment options to allow different positioning setups to fit any type of racing. The Thrustmaster T-LCM Pedals with its superb control, precision and flexibility will help gamers achieve better lap times.
The Thrustmaster T-LCM Pedals features premium 100% steel non-slip pedals. Weighing at 11 pounds (5 kilograms), it offers excellent stability and its sturdy structure is tested by seasoned racers. In addition to boosting performance and making possible amazing new levels of precision, the T-LCM Pedals ensures personalized comfort for every racer. The positioning of each of the three pedals can be independently adjusted in a variety of different ways: vertical and horizontal inclination, height adjustment, and spacing adjustment.
Thrustmaster T-LCM Pedals Key FeaturesH.E.A.R.T magnetic sensor technology: a contactless system, without any potentiometers
Load Cell force sensor (fully customizable)
Completely versatile, with full adjustability for each pedal
Enhanced stability: weighted base with stainless steel footrest
Full-featured, intuitive calibration software
Ergonomic construction: streamlined, effective design
Compatible with PC (via USB cable) in Windows 10/8/7 with all racing wheels on the market
Compatible with PC, PS4 and Xbox One (via RJ12 cable) with the Thrustmaster T-GT, T300, T150, TS-XW, TX, and TMX racing wheels
Compatible with cockpits: attachment system, support and drilling template included
Pricing and Availability
The Thrustmaster T-LCM Pedals for PC, Xbox One, and PS4 is now available for pre-order at Thrustmaster.com for £179.99.