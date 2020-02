Thrustmaster Introduces T-LCM Pedals For Racing Simulators

Thrustmaster T-LCM Pedals Key Features

H.E.A.R.T magnetic sensor technology: a contactless system, without any potentiometersLoad Cell force sensor (fully customizable)Completely versatile, with full adjustability for each pedalEnhanced stability: weighted base with stainless steel footrestFull-featured, intuitive calibration softwareErgonomic construction: streamlined, effective designCompatible with PC (via USB cable) in Windows 10/8/7 with all racing wheels on the marketCompatible with PC, PS4 and Xbox One (via RJ12 cable) with the Thrustmaster T-GT, T300, T150, TS-XW, TX, and TMX racing wheelsCompatible with cockpits: attachment system, support and drilling template includedThe Thrustmaster T-LCM Pedals for PC, Xbox One, and PS4 is now available for pre-order at Thrustmaster.com for £179.99.