Thrustmaster Issues More Details Of Boeing- and Xbox-Licensed Flight Sim Peripherals

PRESS RELEASE
Rennes, November 9, 2021 Having initially unveiled their buzzed-about new concept to the community at Flight Sim Expo 2021 (FSE) in San Diego on September 25, Thrustmaster is now pulling back the curtain and providing more details regarding their new line of products officially licensed by both Boeing and Xbox®.
Following their first highly successful collaboration with the legendary American aerospace company, with the launch of the groundbreaking F/A-18C Hornet HOTAS Add-On Grip, Thrustmaster is now applying full throttle to this all-star partnership by releasing its TCA Boeing Edition range.
With the arrival of three new Boeing-licensed products for Xbox® and PC*, Thrustmaster the worlds leading manufacturer of flight sim accessories is proud to now offer two different yet fully complementary licensed product lines dedicated to civil aviation.
An exciting new flagship endeavor for Thrustmaster, the TCA Boeing Edition range features unique, exclusive, and proprietary technologies integrated with a specific goal in mind: allowing users to replicate the controls, flight kinematics and sensations experienced by real Boeing pilots at the controls of a Dreamliner right from the comfort of their favorite desk or table. This previously inaccessible yet highly aspirational world of civil aviation is now within reach for the entire flight sim community.
TCA Yoke Boeing Edition
Based on the world-famous Dreamliner range of Boeings civil aviation business, Thrustmasters very first yoke system represents a truly revolutionary leap forward that completely changes the game for flight sim novices and experts alike.
The TCA Yoke Boeing Edition is a flight controller thats legendary, highly realistic and incredibly versatile.
Built around the idea of making a brand-new flight simulation experience possible for users, the major challenge involved in designing this product was to be able to reproduce the sensations of using a floor-mounted Boeing pendular yoke for simmers using their gear on a desk or table.
Revolutionizing the way that flight sim hardware functions, the TCA Yoke Boeing Edition has found a unique way of replicating the pendular kinematic movements associated with authentic Boeing flight controls.
The TCA Yoke Boeing Editions floor-mounted/suspended design, validated by real life pilots, mirrors the different iconic details and features of real-world Boeing yokes in order to provide simmers with a feel thats as close as possible to the real Dreamliner experience without any sacrifices in terms of performance or realism when piloting more modest aircraft.
Heres a breakdown of some of the key points and technical features integrated within the TCA Yoke Boeing Edition:
A historic and unique partnership with Boeing (officially licensed product)
1:1 scale ergonomic replica inspired by the Boeing 787 yoke
Unique pendular system replicating the real Boeing yokes pendular sensation
- Realistic amplitude and kinematic motion axis
- Lifelike feeling of a floor-mounted pendular yoke, reproduced on a desk or table
- Built-in, removable mounting system
Linear force and smooth movements with an 8.3-inch / 21-cm movement range of travel on the pitch axis, thanks to 4 adjustable springs
100% metal internal structure for authenticity, sturdiness and durability
Versatile design allowing for intuitive handling in all types of civil aviation
2 built-in axes for thrust control (or another user-mapped function)
More than 18 action buttons, with an 8-way point of view hat switch and a mini-stick controller for a wide range of mapping options
Proprietary magnetic technology (H.E.A.R.T) for surgical precision (16-bit resolution on the main axes)
Landing gear control feature included
Mounting system, official Xbox® buttons, and audio port included
Stand for tablet** or smartphone** for easily expanded display/functionality (**sold separately)
1:1 scale ergonomic replica inspired by the Boeing 787 yoke
Unique pendular system replicating the real Boeing yokes pendular sensation
- Realistic amplitude and kinematic motion axis
- Lifelike feeling of a floor-mounted pendular yoke, reproduced on a desk or table
- Built-in, removable mounting system
Linear force and smooth movements with an 8.3-inch / 21-cm movement range of travel on the pitch axis, thanks to 4 adjustable springs
100% metal internal structure for authenticity, sturdiness and durability
Versatile design allowing for intuitive handling in all types of civil aviation
2 built-in axes for thrust control (or another user-mapped function)
More than 18 action buttons, with an 8-way point of view hat switch and a mini-stick controller for a wide range of mapping options
Proprietary magnetic technology (H.E.A.R.T) for surgical precision (16-bit resolution on the main axes)
Landing gear control feature included
Mounting system, official Xbox® buttons, and audio port included
Stand for tablet** or smartphone** for easily expanded display/functionality (**sold separately)
TCA Quadrant Boeing Edition
Much more than a sidekick to the TCA Yoke Boeing Edition, the TCA Quadrant Boeing Edition plays its own important role in this brand-new flight simulation experience.
Developed as an ergonomic replica of the legendary Boeing throttle quadrant, TCA Quadrant Boeing Edition incorporates all of the iconic features required for proper piloting of airliners, as well as more modest private planes.
TCA Quadrant Boeing Edition is the first throttle quadrant to offer a complete, functional autopilot system with three different parameters, inspired and approved by Boeing:
- Altitude management
- Airspeed management
- Heading management
- Airspeed management
- Heading management
With 3 axes and 17 action buttons plus an encoder for very extensive mapping possibilities both on the ground and in the skies, TCA Quadrant Boeing Edition stands out thanks to its unique progressive-resistance feel just like on real Boeing airliners.
Highly versatile, the throttle quadrant features 4 fully swappable levers, allowing for use of the aircrafts speed brake, flaps or thrust levers, depending on the circumstances.
TCA Quadrant Boeing Edition also gives users the option to pair 2 units together and step up to a whole new level of piloting: 6-axis flight.
Like its Boeing-licensed yoke counterpart, the TCA Quadrant Boeing Edition:
- Features proprietary H.E.A.R.T magnetic technology for surgical precision (16-bit resolution on the main axes)
- Lets simmers use the device in conjunction with the Thrustmaster Pendular Rudder (TPR)** or the Thrustmaster T.Flight Rudder Pedals (TFRP)** on Xbox® and PC
- Lets simmers use the device in conjunction with the Thrustmaster Pendular Rudder (TPR)** or the Thrustmaster T.Flight Rudder Pedals (TFRP)** on Xbox® and PC
TCA Boeing Edition Product SRP & Availability
Suggested retail prices:
TCA Yoke Pack Boeing Edition £449.99 / $499.99 / 499.99
TCA Yoke Boeing Edition £369.99 / $399.99 / 399.99
TCA Quadrant Boeing Edition £129.99 / $149.99 / 149.99
TCA Yoke Boeing Edition £369.99 / $399.99 / 399.99
TCA Quadrant Boeing Edition £129.99 / $149.99 / 149.99
Preorder dates:
TCA Yoke Pack Boeing Edition November 9, 2021 Worldwide
TCA Quadrant Boeing Edition November 9, 2021 Worldwide
TCA Yoke Boeing Edition February 10, 2022 Worldwide
TCA Quadrant Boeing Edition November 9, 2021 Worldwide
TCA Yoke Boeing Edition February 10, 2022 Worldwide
Commercial availability dates:
TCA Yoke Pack Boeing Edition December 23, 2021 Worldwide
TCA Quadrant Boeing Edition December 23, 2021 Worldwide
TCA Yoke Boeing Edition March 10, 2022 Worldwide
TCA Quadrant Boeing Edition December 23, 2021 Worldwide
TCA Yoke Boeing Edition March 10, 2022 Worldwide
Check out the official Thrustmaster website for more information: https://www.thrustmaster.com