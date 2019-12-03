Thrustmaster Issues More Details Of Boeing- and Xbox-Licensed Flight Sim Peripherals

A historic and unique partnership with Boeing (officially licensed product)

1:1 scale ergonomic replica inspired by the Boeing 787 yoke

Unique pendular system replicating the real Boeing yokes pendular sensation

- Realistic amplitude and kinematic motion axis

- Lifelike feeling of a floor-mounted pendular yoke, reproduced on a desk or table

- Built-in, removable mounting system

Linear force and smooth movements with an 8.3-inch / 21-cm movement range of travel on the pitch axis, thanks to 4 adjustable springs

100% metal internal structure for authenticity, sturdiness and durability

Versatile design allowing for intuitive handling in all types of civil aviation

2 built-in axes for thrust control (or another user-mapped function)

More than 18 action buttons, with an 8-way point of view hat switch and a mini-stick controller for a wide range of mapping options

Proprietary magnetic technology (H.E.A.R.T) for surgical precision (16-bit resolution on the main axes)

Landing gear control feature included

Mounting system, official Xbox® buttons, and audio port included

Stand for tablet** or smartphone** for easily expanded display/functionality (**sold separately)

- Altitude management

- Airspeed management

- Heading management

- Features proprietary H.E.A.R.T magnetic technology for surgical precision (16-bit resolution on the main axes)

- Lets simmers use the device in conjunction with the Thrustmaster Pendular Rudder (TPR)** or the Thrustmaster T.Flight Rudder Pedals (TFRP)** on Xbox® and PC

TCA Yoke Pack Boeing Edition  £449.99 / $499.99 / 499.99

TCA Yoke Boeing Edition  £369.99 / $399.99 / 399.99

TCA Quadrant Boeing Edition  £129.99 / $149.99 / 149.99

TCA Yoke Pack Boeing Edition  November 9, 2021  Worldwide

TCA Quadrant Boeing Edition  November 9, 2021  Worldwide

TCA Yoke Boeing Edition  February 10, 2022  Worldwide

