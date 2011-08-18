Thrustmaster Launches Thrustmaster Civil Aviation Products Licensed by AIRBUS

Thrustmaster announces the launch of the TCA (Thrustmaster Civil Aviation) range of products that are officially licensed by Airbus, the world's largest airliner manufacturer. The Thrustmaster Civil Aviation line consists of four new officially-licensed products compatible with Windows PC. The TCA series products feature Thrustmasters celebrated proprietary H.E.A.R.T (HallEffect AccuRate Technology) system, giving it an unlimited lifespan of surgical precision, for even more realistic sensations thanks to magnetic sensors providing up to 14-bit resolution.
The Thrustmaster TCA products are ergonomic 1:1 replicas of the sidestick and throttle quadrants found on the iconic Airbus airliners. The TCA controllers are also plug-and-play devices that are automatically recognized in games like Microsoft Flight Simulator.
TCA Sidestick Airbus Edition
The TCA Sidestick Airbus Edition, the first flagship product launched in the Thrustmaster Civil Aviation range, is a remarkably well-rounded PC joystick designed for civil aviation games including Microsoft Flight Simulator and X-Plane 11. The joystick is a replica of the Airbus sidestick featuring 12 remappable buttons and a built-in throttle axis.
TCA Quadrant Airbus Edition
The TCA Quadrant Airbus Edition complements the TCA Sidestick Airbus Edition which will be later followed by two complementary modules: the TCA Quadrant Add-On Airbus Edition (sold separately), which will replicate real air brake, flaps, autobrake, and parking brake features of the Airbus A320 and A320neo airliners.
TCA Officer Pack Airbus Edition
The TCA Officer Pack Airbus Edition is a bundle of the two aforementioned TCA products the sidestick and the throttle quadrant.
TM Flying Clamp
Long requested by Thrustmasters fans, the TM Flying Clamp is crafted of 100% metal and is designed to facilitate enhanced gaming ergonomics for all users. It supports a wide range of Thrustmaster products including the TCA Airbus Edition controllers.
Suggested Retail Prices
Thrustmaster TCA Sidestick Airbus Edition: £64.99 / $69.99 / 69.99
Thrustmaster TCA Quadrant Airbus Edition: £89.99 / $99.99 / 99.99
Thrustmaster TCA Quadrant Add-On Airbus Edition: to be confirmed later this year
Thrustmaster TCA Officer Pack Airbus Edition: £149.99 / $159.99 / 159.99
Thrustmaster Flying Clamp: £54.99 / $69.99 / 59.99
Availability
The THRUSTMASTER TCA Series products, with the exception of the TCA Quadrant Add-On Airbus Edition, is now available for pre-order. The TCA Sidestick Airbus Edition will be commercially available by June 25, 2020, and the rest by September 24, 2020.
Source: THRUSTMASTER