Thrustmaster Launches Thrustmaster Civil Aviation Products Licensed by AIRBUS

TCA Sidestick Airbus Edition

TCA Quadrant Airbus Edition

TCA Officer Pack Airbus Edition

TM Flying Clamp

The TCA Sidestick Airbus Edition, the first flagship product launched in the Thrustmaster Civil Aviation range, is a remarkably well-rounded PC joystick designed for civil aviation games including Microsoft Flight Simulator and X-Plane 11. The joystick is a replica of the Airbus sidestick featuring 12 remappable buttons and a built-in throttle axis.The TCA Quadrant Airbus Edition complements the TCA Sidestick Airbus Edition which will be later followed by two complementary modules: the TCA Quadrant Add-On Airbus Edition (sold separately), which will replicate real air brake, flaps, autobrake, and parking brake features of the Airbus A320 and A320neo airliners.The TCA Officer Pack Airbus Edition is a bundle of the two aforementioned TCA products – the sidestick and the throttle quadrant.Long requested by Thrustmaster’s fans, the TM Flying Clamp is crafted of 100% metal and is designed to facilitate enhanced gaming ergonomics for all users. It supports a wide range of Thrustmaster products including the TCA Airbus Edition controllers. Thrustmaster TCA Sidestick Airbus Edition : £64.99 / $69.99 / €69.99 Thrustmaster TCA Quadrant Airbus Edition : £89.99 / $99.99 / €99.99Thrustmaster TCA Quadrant Add-On Airbus Edition: to be confirmed later this year Thrustmaster TCA Officer Pack Airbus Edition : £149.99 / $159.99 / €159.99 Thrustmaster Flying Clamp : £54.99 / $69.99 / €59.99The THRUSTMASTER TCA Series products, with the exception of the TCA Quadrant Add-On Airbus Edition, is now available for pre-order. The TCA Sidestick Airbus Edition will be commercially available by June 25, 2020, and the rest by September 24, 2020.