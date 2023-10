ThunderX3 Launches Flagship CORE Series Gaming Chairs

CORE.READY Lumbar Support

The ThunderX3 CORE chair is one of the only gaming chairs in the market that has addressed all the essential ergonomic problems with traditional gaming chairs at its retail price point (starting MSRP £339.95). If you look at its list of features, you might mistake it for a well-equipped office chair. However, ThunderX3 understands that office chairs are often aesthetically dreary, and has provided a glam-up. The chair comes in three colours with the choice of a fabric or leatherette finish, depending on regional availability.One standout feature of the ThunderX3 CORE chair is the “CORE.READY” built-in lumbar support system, which adjusts to your posture in three dimensions and eliminates the need for separate lumbar pillows that often fail to adequately support the spine from top to base. Everything else is a complete internal overhaul of what we might consider a “gaming chair.” The synchronous tilt mechanism, a league above the typical frog or butterfly mechanisms used in gaming chairs, allows your legs to stay planted while you lean back, reducing stiffness and discomfort during extended periods of sitting. With six levels of adjustment - including forward/back seat adjustment, forward tilt for maintaining a more relaxed upright posture, and a winged memory foam pillow - ThunderX3's flagship chair offers customization and support that isn’t just for show.The ThunderX3 CORE Series gaming chairs are now available on Overclockers UK for £339.95.