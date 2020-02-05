Tobii and Mobalytics Launch Beta Tracking Analytics for League of Legends

Tobii and Mobalytics launch a beta test that adds advanced eye-tracking analytics to the Mobalytics training platform. The eye-tracking insights aims to assist gamers in understanding and improving important aspects of their competitive attention-based performance in League of Legends. During this beta test, players using Tobii Eye Tracking-enabled gaming devices can access five different aspects of their individual performance which can be compared with friends, high-ranking players, and professional athletes. See the five performance metrics of the eye-tracking analytics below:
Tunnel Vision: Determines whether players are focusing on only one area of play and ignoring other important things happening around them.
Information Processing: Evaluates how much information players can process on the screen and how rapidly it is processed.
Map Awareness: Measures whether players are checking the in-game map frequently enough to maintain situational awareness.
Pick Awareness: Awareness of enemy position and vision are essential for player survivability.
Fight Preparation: Optimal positioning, watching for cooldowns, and looking out for flankers can make a huge difference in coming up with a team fight victory.
Weve teamed up with Mobalytics to combine the powerful analytics that come from eye-tracking data, with the deep insights the existing Mobalytics platform provides to players, said Martin Lindgren, Director of Gaming, Tobii. Together, weve created a way for gamers who care about League of Legends to get more information about their game performance than ever before.
Eye tracking provides a critical window into how competitive gamers prioritize attention, said Amine Issa, Founder and Warchief of Science at Mobalytics. Understanding how players process information provides important insights that can be used to help them improve performance and climb the ladder.
The beta for the Tobii Eye Tracking update in Mobalytics is now available as a free update for Mobalytics and Alienware Arena users who play League of Legends. To participate, youll need a Tobii Eye Tracker or an Alienware laptop with integrated Tobii Eye Tracking. You will also need a Mobalytics and Alienware Arena account. To learn more, visit https://eyetracking.mobalytics.gg/.
Source: Tobii.com