Tobii and Mobalytics Launch Beta Tracking Analytics for League of Legends

👤by Michael Pabia Comments 📅05.02.2020 20:42:13
Press Release



Tobii and Mobalytics launch a beta test that adds advanced eye-tracking analytics to the Mobalytics training platform. The eye-tracking insights aims to assist gamers in understanding and improving important aspects of their competitive attention-based performance in League of Legends. During this beta test, players using Tobii Eye Tracking-enabled gaming devices can access five different aspects of their individual performance which can be compared with friends, high-ranking players, and professional athletes. See the five performance metrics of the eye-tracking analytics below:

Tunnel Vision: Determines whether players are focusing on only one area of play and ignoring other important things happening around them.
Information Processing: Evaluates how much information players can process on the screen and how rapidly it is processed.
Map Awareness: Measures whether players are checking the in-game map frequently enough to maintain situational awareness.
Pick Awareness: Awareness of enemy position and vision are essential for player survivability.
Fight Preparation: Optimal positioning, watching for cooldowns, and looking out for flankers can make a huge difference in coming up with a team fight victory.

Weve teamed up with Mobalytics to combine the powerful analytics that come from eye-tracking data, with the deep insights the existing Mobalytics platform provides to players, said Martin Lindgren, Director of Gaming, Tobii. Together, weve created a way for gamers who care about League of Legends to get more information about their game performance than ever before.

Eye tracking provides a critical window into how competitive gamers prioritize attention, said Amine Issa, Founder and Warchief of Science at Mobalytics. Understanding how players process information provides important insights that can be used to help them improve performance and climb the ladder.



Alienware m15 Gaming Laptop with Tobii Eye Tracker


The beta for the Tobii Eye Tracking update in Mobalytics is now available as a free update for Mobalytics and Alienware Arena users who play League of Legends. To participate, youll need a Tobii Eye Tracker or an Alienware laptop with integrated Tobii Eye Tracking. You will also need a Mobalytics and Alienware Arena account. To learn more, visit https://eyetracking.mobalytics.gg/.

Source: Tobii.com

Assigned tags:
Tobii, Mobalytics, League of Legends, Gaming, MOBA, Eye-Tracking
      Please share your thoughts by commenting below!

Comments

Recent Stories

« Silicon-Power Introduces Stream S07 Portable Drive · Tobii and Mobalytics Launch Beta Tracking Analytics for League of Legends