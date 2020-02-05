Tobii and Mobalytics Launch Beta Tracking Analytics for League of Legends

Weve teamed up with Mobalytics to combine the powerful analytics that come from eye-tracking data, with the deep insights the existing Mobalytics platform provides to players, said Martin Lindgren, Director of Gaming, Tobii. Together, weve created a way for gamers who care about League of Legends to get more information about their game performance than ever before.



Eye tracking provides a critical window into how competitive gamers prioritize attention, said Amine Issa, Founder and Warchief of Science at Mobalytics. Understanding how players process information provides important insights that can be used to help them improve performance and climb the ladder.



Alienware m15 Gaming Laptop with Tobii Eye Tracker